Hero movies that will premiere in 2023

Marvel and DC compete for space on the big screen.

Another year has begun and for lovers of the seventh art there is an extensive calendar of important premieres for the next 12 months. In addition to the awards season that ends with the Oscar 2023, in March, the eyes of many are already attentive to news related to the universe of superheroes. In recent years, these productions have done well at the box office around the world, showing that – until now – there are still many stories to tell. Therefore, the I love cinema prepared this list with superhero movies that will premiere over the next few months. To the surprise of zero readers, Marvel and DC are going to dominate the big screen once again.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania | February 17, 2023

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the continuation of Marvel’s hit franchise, following Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) on their journeys as superheroes. Scott and his family are pulled into the Quantum Realm, where they must face a terrifying new villain: Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and MODOK. The narrative must connect with one of the most important films in the MCU’s release schedule, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. As is known, the villain played by Jonathan Majors will be one of the great antagonists of this stage of the studio and the consequences of this adventure will have a profound impact on the Multiverse Saga.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods | March 17, 2023

Shazam! Wrath of Gods is the sequel to the first film of the hero that follows the adventures of orphaned teenager Billy Batson (Asher Angel). Just yell one word – SHAZAM! – For the young man to become the adult superhero played by Zachary Levi, a gift he received from an ancient wizard. A boy inside a hero’s body, Shazam has fun with his superpowers and begins to test the limits of his abilities, even if he needs to master these powers quickly to fight the forces of evil, in this new adventure. In the plot, the hero faces Hespera and Kalypso, daughters of the Greek god Atlas.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 | May 05, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 is the closing trilogy starring Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Drax (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Groot (Vin Diesel). The feature should feature two of Marvel’s most powerful fantastical beings: Adam Warlock, played by Will Poulter, and The High Evolutionary, lived by Chukwudi Iwuji. “It’s so, so big and dark and different from what people might expect it to be,” director James Gunn previously said. “I just want to be true to the characters, and I want to be true to the story, I want to give people the ending they deserve to the story. That’s always a little scary.”

Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse | June 2, 2023

Years after becoming his universe’s Spider-Man, Miles Morales is now trying to balance his personal life and his mission as the Friendly Neighborhood. Focused on the hero’s maturation, the plot must put in check the achievements of the first feature: is the group of Spiders that fought against the King of Crime really the team of good guys? According to the first full preview of the animation, the Spider-Verse should expand more and more and present the consequences of the previous adventure. In addition to Miles and Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse is expected to put the spotlight on Jessica Drew, Issa Rae’s Spider-Woman, and a powerful and violent version of Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), Spider-Man. Spider 2099.

TheFlash | June 16, 2023

Even after Ezra Miller’s numerous controversies, The Flash remains undefeated on the Warner Bros. Discovery. In his solo film, the hero decides to go back in time to change some things that impacted his life. After the events of Justice League, Barry Allen decides to avoid the murder of his mother, in the past, a crime for which his father was wrongly sentenced to jail. What he didn’t imagine would be that his attitude would have catastrophic consequences for the universe. When going back in time, Allen finds himself in a butterfly effect and begins to travel between worlds different from his own. To get back to his original plan, Flash will have the help of versions of heroes he’s already met, including versions of Batman that are already known (Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck), to avoid further breaks between universes and return to normal. Loosely based on the “Flashpoint” comic.

The Marvels | July 28, 2023

In The Marvels, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) form a distinguished group after becoming involved in a mysterious phenomenon. An apparent link to interdimensional travel proves the three heroines’ powers are intertwined, causing them to switch places without understanding why. Although we have little official information about the plot, the adventure is expected to be directly related to Secret Invasion, a Disney+ series that will feature the Skrulls’ infiltration of Earth. The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta, responsible for The Legend of Candyman.

Blue Beetle | August 18, 2023

Blue Beetle is one of the most exciting features of the year, as in addition to having Bruna Marquezine in the cast, it is also considered the first DC Comics superhero film starring a Latino character. In the plot, recent college graduate Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) returns home full of aspirations for the future, only to discover that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches for his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when he unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, the young man is given incredible armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Blue Beetle.

Kraven the Hunter | October 5, 2023

Kraven the Hunter is yet another film in the Marvel franchise on Sony. One of the most iconic characters in Spider-Man stories, the villain played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson is in some of Spider-Man’s most remembered narratives. Like Venom and Morbius, it is possible that he will earn redemption during the plot to live an anti-hero journey. The feature film about the hunter is directed by JC Chandor (A Most Violent Year) and written by Richard Wank (The Equalizer).