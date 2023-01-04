Highest paid players in the world in 2023; see rankings and salaries – Alexandre Mota

The arrival of the Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo at the Al-Nassrfrom Saudi Arabia, made him the football player best paid in the world. According to Forbes, the athlete will receive almost $200 million (R$ 1.07 billion) per year, surpassing stars such as Kylian Mbappefrom Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The Frenchman has the highest fixed salary, but is surpassed by CR7 due to advertising gains, placing him in 2nd place in the world ranking. The curious thing is that the other PSG teammates, the Argentine Lionel Messi and the Brazilian Neymarclose the Top-4 in this scenario of billionaire players.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract in Arab football runs until 2025, when he will turn 40. The plan is to turn him into an ambassador for the country in the campaign to host the 2030 World Cup – a path similar to that of Qatar, which made contributions to PSG and gained visibility in its candidacy for the 2022 World Cup.

The fact: one of the top players in recent football history will be in Saudi Arabia. Whether in the spotlight or on the field, CR7 writes another chapter in the sport. See below the list of the main salaries (at the moment) in world football, with Portuguese in front:

Highest paid footballers in the world in 2023

1 – Cristiano Ronaldo, from Al-Nassr/KSA: U$ 200 million (with R$ 110 million in advertising)



Cristiano Ronaldo will be the main star of Arab football in 2023

Al-Nassr

2 – Mbappé, from PSG/FRA: U$ 128 million (with U$ 18 million in advertising)



Mbappé is one of the main stars of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

Patrick Hertzog / AFP

3 – Messi, from PSG/FRA: U$ 120 million (with U$ 55 million in advertising)



Argentine Lionel Messi was signed by Paris Saint-Germain in the 2021-2022 season

Jack Guez / AFP

4 – Neymar, from PSG/FRA: U$ 87 million (with U$ 32 million in advertising)



Neymar is one of the main references of world football

Franck Fife / AFP

5 – Salah, from Liverpool/ING: U$ 53 million (with U$ 18 million in advertising)



Striker Salah is the highlight of the Liverpool squad

Lindsey Parnaby / AFP

6 – Haaland, from Manchester City/ING: US$ 39 million (US$ 4 million in advertising)



Norwegian Erling Haaland is one of the top scorers in world football

Manchester City

7 – Lewandowski, from Barcelona/ESP: U$ 35 million (with U$ 8 million in advertising)



With two Golden Balls, the Polish Lewandowski became the great star of Barcelona

Pau Barrena / AFP

8 – Hazard, from Real Madrid/ESP: US$ 31 million (with US$ 4 million in advertising)



Hazard was Real Madrid's main signing in the 2019 season

AFP

9 – Iniesta, from Vissel Kobe/JAP: US$ 30 million (US$ 5 million in advertising)



Iniesta is one of the biggest idols of Spanish football

AFP

10 – De Bruyne, from Manchester City/ING: US$ 29 million (US$ 4 million in advertising)



The Belgian De Bruyne is the main star of Manchester City, vice of the last Champions League

AFP