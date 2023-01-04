Highest paid players in the world in 2023; see rankings and salaries – Alexandre Mota

The arrival of the Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo at the Al-Nassrfrom Saudi Arabia, made him the football player best paid in the world. According to Forbes, the athlete will receive almost $200 million (R$ 1.07 billion) per year, surpassing stars such as Kylian Mbappefrom Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).
The Frenchman has the highest fixed salary, but is surpassed by CR7 due to advertising gains, placing him in 2nd place in the world ranking. The curious thing is that the other PSG teammates, the Argentine Lionel Messi and the Brazilian Neymarclose the Top-4 in this scenario of billionaire players.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract in Arab football runs until 2025, when he will turn 40. The plan is to turn him into an ambassador for the country in the campaign to host the 2030 World Cup – a path similar to that of Qatar, which made contributions to PSG and gained visibility in its candidacy for the 2022 World Cup.
The fact: one of the top players in recent football history will be in Saudi Arabia. Whether in the spotlight or on the field, CR7 writes another chapter in the sport. See below the list of the main salaries (at the moment) in world football, with Portuguese in front:
Highest paid footballers in the world in 2023
- 1 – Cristiano Ronaldo, from Al-Nassr/KSA: U$ 200 million (with R$ 110 million in advertising)
- 2 – Mbappé, from PSG/FRA: U$ 128 million (with U$ 18 million in advertising)
- 3 – Messi, from PSG/FRA: U$ 120 million (with U$ 55 million in advertising)
- 4 – Neymar, from PSG/FRA: U$ 87 million (with U$ 32 million in advertising)
- 5 – Salah, from Liverpool/ING: U$ 53 million (with U$ 18 million in advertising)
- 6 – Haaland, from Manchester City/ING: US$ 39 million (US$ 4 million in advertising)
- 7 – Lewandowski, from Barcelona/ESP: U$ 35 million (with U$ 8 million in advertising)
- 8 – Hazard, from Real Madrid/ESP: US$ 31 million (with US$ 4 million in advertising)
- 9 – Iniesta, from Vissel Kobe/JAP: US$ 30 million (US$ 5 million in advertising)
- 10 – De Bruyne, from Manchester City/ING: US$ 29 million (US$ 4 million in advertising)