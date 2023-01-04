Highlights of the week of January 5th to 8th

Check out the program highlights MEGA PIX from the 5th to the 8th of January.

MEGAPIX SESSION – ”The King’s Daughter”

The first Megapix Session of the year will be full of adventure with “A Filha do Rei”, which will air on Friday, the 6th, at 9 pm. With narration by Julie Andrews, the feature stands out for its visual effects and production design, signed by Michelle McGaley. Who signs the direction is Sean McNamara.

In the story, Pierce Brosnan plays King Louis XIV. Cruel and obsessed with immortality, the monarch captures a mermaid (Fan Bingbing) to steal her life force. But his daughter, young Marie-Josephine (Kaya Scodelario), discovers the creature and will spare no effort to save it.

The King’s Daughter (2022) (91′)

Friday, the 6th, at 21:00

Synopsis: King Louis XIV obsessively seeks eternal life. He tries to use a mermaid’s life force to do so, but his bastard daughter complicates his plans.

Director: Sean McNamara

Cast: Kaya Scodelario, Pierce Brosnan, William Hurt

Genre: Adventure

Rating: 12 years

THURSDAY – City of God

One of the most beloved and acclaimed Brazilian films of all time, City of God is featured on Megapix on Thursday, the 5th, at 6:45 pm. With four Oscar nominations and dozens of awards won around the world, the film directed by Fernando Meirelles and Kátia Lund has Buscapé (Alexandre Rodrigues), a poor black boy who grew up in Cidade de Deus, as the central character and, in narrating his trajectory, tells the story of the community itself.

City of God (2002) (127′)

Thursday, the 5th, at 6:45 pm

Synopsis: Buscapé is a poor young man who grows up in Cidade de Deus, the city’s most violent favela. With a talent for photography, he records the daily life of the community.

Director: Fernando Meirelles and Kátia Lund

Cast: Alexandre Rodrigues, Douglas Silva, Jonathan Haagensen, Leandro Firmino, Matheus Nachtergaele, Phellipe Haagensen

Genre: Action

Rating: 16 years old

FRIDAY – Jurassic Park – The Dinosaur Park

The first film in the franchise, “Jurassic Park – O Parque dos Dinossauros” airs on Friday, the 6th, at 2:50 pm. The super production directed by Steven Spielberg is set in a theme park built by the eccentric millionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), who managed to recreate dinosaurs from prehistoric DNA. Before opening to the public, he invites a select group to visit the place, but after an unexpected power outage, the guests discover that ferocious predators are on the loose.

Jurassic Park – Jurassic Park (1993) (124′)

Friday, the 6th, at 2:50 pm

Synopsis: A millionaire brings to life dinosaurs that have been extinct for thousands of years, creating a huge park. But prehistoric giants begin to threaten the lives of visitors.

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Ariana Richards, Jeff Goldblum, Joseph Mazzello, Laura Dern, Richard Attenborough, Sam Neill, Samuel L. Jackson

Genre: Adventure

Rating: 12 years

SATURDAY – Miracle in Cell 7

“Milagre na Cela 7” is the highlight of the Grandes Filmes session and will air on Saturday, the 7th, at 4:40 pm. Adapted from the South Korean production of the same name, the Turkish film tells the story of a father with an intellectual disability who, after being accused of a crime he did not commit, is separated from his daughter.

Miracle in Cell 7 (2019) (131′)

Saturday the 7th at 4:40 pm

Synopsis: A father with an intellectual disability tries to prove his innocence after being wrongly accused of a murder. Over time, his cellmates help him regain his freedom and return to his daughter.

Director: Mehmet Ada Öztekin

Cast: Aras Bulut Iynemli, Deniz Baysal, Nisa Sofiya Aksongur

Genre: Drama

Rating: 14 years old

SUNDAY – Animated Holiday Special

To ensure the fun of the kids on Sunday, Megapix presents the special “Férias Animadas”, with three films from franchises that everyone loves. On the 8th, starting at 2:15 pm, “Kung Fu Panda 3”, “Madagascar 3: Most Wanted” and “Despicable Me 3” will air.

Animated Holiday Special

Sunday the 8th from 2:15 pm

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) (88′)

Synopsis: Master Shifu retires as a teacher and passes the mission to Po. After the villainous Kai attacks the valley, he discovers a secret village and begins training the village against Kai.

Director: Alessandro Carloni and Jennifer Yuh Nelson

Voices: Angelina Jolie, Dustin Hoffman, Jack Black

Genre: Animation

Free classification

Madagascar 3: Most Wanted (2012) (87′)

Synopsis: Alex and his friends go to Europe and are pursued by a French agent. To outwit her, they join a circus group that dreams of performing in New York.

Director: Conrad Vernon, Eric Darnell and Tom McGrath

Voices: Ben Stiller, Bryan Cranston, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer, Jessica Chastain, Sacha Cohen

Genre: Animation

Free classification

Despicable Me 3 (2017) (86′)

Synopsis: Gru and Lucy are fired for failing to capture an old villain who has returned to terrorize the city. However, Gru discovers a lost twin brother with whom he will ally himself.

Director: Kyle Balda and Pierre Coffin

Voices: Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, Nev Scharrel, Steve Carell, Trey Parker

Genre: Animation

Free classification