Hitchcockian thriller on Netflix will turn your stomach and make you doubt your eyes

“The Girl on the Train” is a 2015 bestseller, written by Paula Hawkings, which has been turned into two film adaptations, one American and one Indian. In the first version, Emily Blunt is Rachel, an alcoholic woman, unemployed and obsessed with observing, through the train window, the house of her ex-husband, Tom (Justin Theroux). When Megan (Haley Bennett), the nanny of Tom’s daughter with his current wife, Anna (Rebecca Ferguson), disappears, fragments of memories that may help her discover what happened spur her to investigate.

The film is not narrated linearly. It goes back and forth to the past through flashbacks of not just Rachel, but also Megan, who was unhappy and cheating on her husband. The plot advances to the present with holes, which are blackouts in Rachel’s memory due to her alcoholism, leaving many traces of doubt and suspicion. Anyway, what happened to Megan? What is Rachel’s relationship with what happened?

As the suspense drags on filling viewers with questions, the story unfolds and slowly reveals each character’s secrets and reveals the truth. Sometimes Rachel believes she is to blame for whatever happened to Megan. We, as an audience, also doubt, question, suspect. The more clues we are given, the more certain we are, but we can also be wrong.

“The Girl on the Train” is about emotional, psychological and even physical abuse in relationships. Rachel is toxic to herself when she drinks and puts herself in a position of vulnerability through her heavy drinking, which makes her capable of things she wouldn’t do if she were sober. Including being manipulated and deceived about her own personality and character. Megan is also increasingly withdrawn from herself as she progresses in the extramarital relationship, plunging her into an abyss of depression and self-loathing. Anna also suffers, mainly because she believes she is being pursued by Tom’s lunatic ex-wife. Deep down, they all resemble each other in the oppression they suffer in their relationships, but they are constantly thrown against each other by circumstances.

The film is a thriller about betrayal, domestic violence, emotional abuse and the supposed dispute between women, which is nothing more than a social construction or, in most cases, a malicious game manipulated by men. An intriguing and intelligently constructed suspense, under clear Hitchcockian influences, “The Girl on the Train”, by Tate Taylor, is a mandatory stop for moviegoers on duty.

Movie: The Girl on the Train

Direction: tate taylor

Year: 2017

Genre: Suspense / Thriller / Drama

note: 8/10