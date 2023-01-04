‘Holy Grail’ of Clean Energy: Nuclear Fusion

Scientists took years to discover the combination that would produce clean energy, called the “holy grail”. Some American scientists have reported that they have finally achieved energy greater than that used in a nuclear fusion experiment. They named the Nuclear fusion ‘Holy Grail’ of clean energy.

How was nuclear fusion done?

This is called a major milestone for the science. American scientists report that this is a result of great importance. However, it is clear that there is still a long way to go before the distribution and use of this energy in homes.

It all happened in California, at the National Laboratory (LLNL). Fusion is the procedure that nourishes the sun, being responsible for the heat and light generated, and other stars. It is about joining pairs of light atoms, forcing them to stick together.

Fusion releases energy, and this is the opposite of what happens in nuclear fission, where heavier atoms break apart. Fission is a technology currently used in nuclear power plants. The process produces a high amount of waste that undergoes radiation, and therefore needs to be stored safely.

There is a long way to go

Kim Budil, director of LLNL, thinks that many discoveries will be made, as well as many obstacles still to be overcome. It is believed that efforts and investments and continuation of research, which are likely to last for a long time, should put them in a position to develop a plant.

That little experiment only managed to develop enough energy to heat 15 to 20 kettles and ended up costing $3.5 billion. Despite having obtained more energy than the laser produced, it does not mean that the energy is enough to make the lasers work.

Are we close to using clean energy?

There is a promise that nuclear fusion will be available in the near future. However, there is still a long way to go before this becomes a reality. What we need to know now is that the science works and that the experiment needs to be improved before it can be scaled up.

Although the amount of energy generated was considered small, it will serve to improve and include new steps that must be followed by scientists, since they have dedicated a lot of time working on this technology.