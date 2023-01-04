Hospitals in Shanghai are overwhelmed by covid patients

posted on 01/03/2023 14:10



(credit: Heitor RETAMAL/AFP)

In Shanghai’s overstretched hospitals, elderly Covid-19 patients – coughing and having trouble breathing – overwhelm emergency services.

Three years after the emergence of the first cases of coronavirus in its territory, China is facing an unprecedented pandemic wave since it suspended the measures of its “covid zero” policy last month.





These restrictions, which have kept most Chinese people from falling ill from the coronavirus since 2020, have sparked growing frustration and dealt a severe blow to the economy.

In Shanghai, one of China’s wealthiest cities, the situation is particularly critical. Since December 2022, approximately 70% of the population, i.e. around 18 million people, have contracted the virus according to official media.

In two hospitals in the megalopolis, the AFP observed, this Tuesday (3), hundreds of patients, mostly elderly, on stretchers in overloaded emergency services.

Many receive intravenous fluids, respiratory support, and remain under cardiac supervision. Most huddled in blankets, thick coats, and woolen hats.

Others receive treatment outside, on the sidewalk, due to lack of space.

– Decompass –

In a waiting room at Tongren Hospital in western Shanghai, a nurse carefully places a straw on a patient’s dry lips. It is connected to an oxygen cylinder.

Meanwhile, a doctor in a white coat and visor tends to an elderly woman who is shivering under a thick blanket.

Faced with the influx of patients, doctors infected with covid continue to work tirelessly, according to testimonies collected by the AFP in hospitals across the country.

Shanghai is no exception and, from time to time, employees let out a dry cough.

The authorities recognize that, at this moment, the magnitude of the epidemic is “impossible” to determine, since detection tests are no longer mandatory and data is fragmented.

Before long, the health care system was overwhelmed. Pharmacies are short of fever-reducing medicine and crematoriums are not keeping up with the influx of bodies.

The National Health Commission (CNS), which has a ministerial character, stopped publishing daily numbers of cases and deaths.

Currently, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is responsible, but starting next week, it will only do so once a month.

Authorities also revised the criteria for attributing deaths to covid. Since the beginning of December, only 15 deaths related to the virus have been recorded in the country of 1.4 billion people. Numbers that show a total mismatch with the reality observed on site.

newsletter

Subscribe to the newsletter Brazilian Mail. And stay well-informed about the main news of the day, early in the morning. Click here.

Correio Braziliense coverage

Do you want to stay on top of the main news from Brazil and the world? follow him Brazilian Mail on the social networks. we are in twitter, on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Follow!