How Ukraine planned the offensive that put Putin on the defensive and turned the tide of the war

THE ukraine war entered 2023 with a new frontline map and the Russia on the defensive after successive Kiev victories, both on the battlefield and in the aerial counterattacks that have inflicted losses on the troops of Vladimir Putin. The change in the course of the war, although Moscow resorts to frequent drone strikes against major Ukrainian citieswas only possible thanks to an effective military counter-offensive strategy jointly planned by Ukrainians, Americans and Europeans.

In early September, Ukrainian forces would advance hundreds of square kilometers, defeating the Russians and surprising themselves. The Kharkiv offensive revealed the inability of an underequipped Russian force to maintain a vast front. This shocked the Kremlin and proved to Ukraine’s supporters that they were not wasting billions on arms and economic aid.

Putin was forced to recruit hundreds of thousands of men, making clear the costs of war for a Russian population that had isolated itself from its leader’s “special military operation”. The mobilization set off unrest, but it was too late to prevent Ukraine’s momentum from spreading south to Kherson, where, after heavy fighting and significant losses, Kiev forces recaptured in November the only regional capital Putin had captured since the start of the war.

This reconstruction of the Kharkiv and Kherson counter-offensives that put Putin on the defensive is based on interviews with more than 35 people, including Ukrainian commanders, Kiev officials and soldiers in combat, as well as senior US and US military and political officials. Europe.

Divided into three chaptersthis series tells in this Wednesday’s chapter, 4, how the strategy was planned between Volodmir Zelensky and its allies. On Thursday, the 5th, the article will show how Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, was retaken. On Friday, the 6th, it’s time for an X-ray on the resumption of Kherson, in the south.

After weeks of battling for chunks of territory on the war’s bloodiest front, Oleh, a 21-year-old Ukrainian company commander, was suddenly summoned last August, along with thousands of other soldiers, to an obscure meeting place in the Kharkiv region. .

In their last position, relentless Russian artillery fire had pursued their every step. But here, on a stretch of villages, farms and streams in northeastern Ukraine, the silence was profoundly alarming. “What bothered me the most was the silence,” said Oleh. “It looked like something was wrong.”

Even more disturbing were orders from his superiors to strike up to 60 kilometers deep into enemy territory, at high speed, in an audacious, top-secret counter-offensive – between the Russian-occupied stronghold of Izium and the Russian region of Belgorod, dotted with military forces. It seemed preposterous. “A bit of a dodgy operation,” Oleh said.

Russian military equipment abandoned in the city of Izium, retaken by Ukraine Photograph: Wojciech Grzedzinski / The Washington Post

The orders to Oleh were the tip of an operation that began planning in August, when General Alexander Sirski, with the support of weapons, intelligence and American military advice, designed a strategy to retake the strategic city of Izium from the Russians.

Continues after advertising

“Our relationship with our allies changed there,” he said. “They saw that from Izium we could achieve victory and that their help was having an effect.

In the last days of August, Sirski met in a large operations room in eastern Ukraine with his top advisors and brigade commanders. Before them was a 50 square meter 3D printed terrain map of the Russian-occupied part of the Kharkiv region.

Each commander walked the path of his unit’s planned attack through the aftershocks of cities, hills, and rivers, designing his mission and discussing coordination, contingencies, and possible scenarios. Officers used laser pointers to highlight trouble spots. “It was meticulous work,” said Sirski.

Since April, Sirski has considered the Kharkiv region and the strategic cities of Balaklia and Izium as vulnerable points for the Russians.

He began to think about how he would conduct an offensive driving deep into Russian-held territory from an unexpected area north of the two cities, cutting off Russian forces from nearby border reserves and putting Balaklia and Izium at risk of encirclement.

Someone would have to be crazy to try to strike right in the middle of the cities of Izium and Belgorod and divide the two. But that was the idea. Alexander Sirski, Ukrainian general

Continues after advertising

The geography and positioning of the Russian forces convinced him that this could be accomplished with a single, swift blow – ideally so swiftly that Russia would not be able to regroup.

When orders were issued by the Ukrainian General Staff last summer for commanders to come up with possible diversionary operations to draw Russian forces away from the defense of Kherson, Sirski knew what he was going to propose.

“The enemy (…) thought that since so many forces had been massed at Izium and more were stationed on the Russian border in the Belgorod region, ‘someone would have to be crazy to move and try to attack right in the middle and divide the two ‘” Sirski said. “But that was the idea.”

In the early stages of the war, Russia converted Izium into a military stronghold, seeing the city as a base for a pincer movement that would encircle Ukrainian forces in the east. At the height of its preparations, according to Syrsky, Russia assembled 24 tactical groups – around 18,000 troops – in Izyum and neighboring towns, as well as stockpiles of arms and ammunition.

By August, thanks in part to detailed intelligence provided by the United States, Syrsky saw that the number of battalions in Izium had dropped by at least half as Russia redeployed its most experienced fighters to Kherson.

Sirski calculated that Ukraine would not be able to afford the losses that would come from frontally attacking towns and cities. Instead, he planned to sweep across the front, surrounding population centers and forcing the enemy to retreat.

Speed ​​was essential. If the Russians sent reserves across the border, large numbers of Ukrainian soldiers could be isolated behind enemy lines.

Continues after advertising

“It all depended on day one – how far could we go,” Sirski said. “The further we went, the less they could do, the more their units would be cut off and isolated, under psychological pressure.”

Aleksandr Sirski planned the Ukrainian offensive in Kharkiv: ‘everything depended on our speed’ Photograph: Anastasia Vlaslova / The Washington Post

Partnership with the Americans

American intelligence services helped the Ukrainians ration ammunition and choose the best targets. As the targets evolved, the partnership practically worked in real time. While Kiev chose a target of interest, the Americans provided its location through their vast satellite tracking capabilities.

At the Pentagon, officials suspected that Russia’s leadership had not fully realized the vulnerabilities on the Kharkiv front because battlefield commanders were lying to their superiors. Another hypothesis, said a senior US defense official, was that Russia had anticipated the attack but did not have enough men to stop it. Sirski believes in the first option: “Either the information about our attack did not arrive or it was not taken seriously”

By mid-August, Sirski was confident the plan would work – but he needed to sell it to Zelenski. He described the mission as a chance to liberate a large swath of territory with minimal resources and loss.

The President, desiring a great victory on the battlefield, approved the attack. The tide of war would soon turn in his favor…/ TRANSLATION BY RENATO PRELORENTZOU

Continues after advertising

In the next chapter, on Thursday, the 5th, see how the Ukrainians took cities in Kharkiv in a blitzkrieg that surprised Putin and opened the way for the resumption of important territories in the war