Huge and dangerous bomb cyclone will pummel California

The US state of California is about to be hit by one of the most powerful storms in its recent history. A cyclone over the Pacific will rapidly intensify and become a bomb cyclone off the coast of California, bringing flooding, landslides, very high winds, power outages and massive amounts of snow to the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

The storm will arrive just days after the deadly floods and heavy snow that hit California last weekend, leaving three dead and hundreds of thousands of people without power. The ground is still saturated from the excessive rain at the turn of the year and a second storm will increase the danger of floods and fatal landslides.

An atmospheric river, or huge channel of moisture originating in the tropical Pacific Ocean, stretching for about 4,000 kilometers, will feed the heavy precipitation. The weather set-up is expected to lead to excessive rainfall and flooding, as well as a snowfall that can disrupt travel where the atmosphere is cold enough.

In this case, the event is called the Pineapple Express, or Pineapple Express, because the channel of humidity that reaches California will extend from the state of Hawaii, in the middle of the Pacific. The sum of a huge bomb cyclone with a huge contribution of moisture by the Expresso do Abacaxi brings a situation of great danger and risk to life.

Landslides are among the hazards that can persist for several days, even after the rain has stopped. What makes it worse is that the system takes place shortly after the previous storm brought heavy rain and created significant flooding, adding to the impacts and risks that can occur.

The storm’s rapid intensification, in a process known as bombogenesis, will increase the hazards it poses, including high winds accompanying heavy to torrential rain. When the barometric pressure drops by at least 24 hPa in 24 hours, a storm has undergone bombogenesis, and meteorologists often refer to this type of strengthening system as a bomb cyclone.

The atmospheric river with lots of rain will initially be directed towards Northern California on Wednesday, towards the center of the state on Wednesday night and then towards Southern California on Wednesday night and part of Thursday.

A lot of rain has fallen recently across northern California. And the culprit was an atmospheric river. But what IS an atmospheric river? https://t.co/1rJmSf60yu pic.twitter.com/HE2wvgRvLT — NOAA Climate.gov (@NOAAClimate) January 3, 2023

Several areas face excessive rainfall of the order of 100 mm to 200 mm, but occasional accumulations of up to 300 mm can occur. Rainfall of such volumes days after another extreme rainfall event will create very dangerous flooding and landslide conditions.

As we prepare for the incoming weather lets take a moment to pause and look at the visible imagery and marvel at what Mother Nature is sending our way. pic.twitter.com/LRx5L1rNM3 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 3, 2023

“Simply put, this is likely to be one of the most impactful systems on a widespread scale this meteorologist has seen in a long time,” wrote a meteorologist with the San Francisco Bay office of the National Weather Service in a forecast discussion Monday. -market.

“Impacts will include widespread flooding, collapsing roads, collapsing hillsides, downed trees, widespread power outages, immediate disruption to commerce and, worst of all, likely loss of human life. This really is a brutal system we are looking at and needs to be taken seriously,” she wrote.

Evacuation orders were in effect as of yesterday in parts of Sacramento County due to roads flooded by the weekend storm that hit northern and central California, causing widespread power outages and the deaths of at least three people.

The New Year’s Eve storm caused Downtown San Francisco to experience its second wettest day on record. The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab in the Sierra Nevada Mountains recorded nearly eight inches of snow in just one hour on Dec. 31.

Winter storm warnings, flood warnings and high wind warnings are in effect for much of Central and Northern California, including San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento. Winds could exceed 100 km/h in parts of the San Francisco Bay Area, warns the United States Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS is recommending that people sign up for emergency alerts, take “travel bags” in case evacuations are needed, and prepare for power outages or road closures for several days.