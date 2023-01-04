Hugh Jackman needed psychological help due to his latest film

In an interview with the BBC published last Tuesday, Hugh Jackman, an actor known for his X-Men character Wolverine, revealed that the producers of the film, One Son, had hired psychiatrists to stay on set in case the cast and crew needed to talk.

“This was the first time I’ve seen something like this in a movie,” said Hugh Jackman. “And people used it and it was necessary.”

Um Filho, adapts one of the works of director Florian Zeller himself, in which the theme of depression is addressed. The film centers on 17-year-old Nicholas (Zen McGrath), whose growing struggle with mental health begins to affect the lives of his parents, including his father Peter (Jackman), a New York lawyer, and mother Kate ( Laura Dern). Nicholas comes to blame his parents’ and Peter’s divorce with his new partner Beth (Vanessa Kirby) for his declining condition.

“There’s a little old-school part of my brain [que pensa], ‘Well, it’s up to you to find that out.’ If you need to go to the doctor, for whatever reason, your foot, your mental health, you know, you’ve got to sort that out,” the X-Men actor said.

Jackman told the BBC that the film’s theme and returning to acting after not working during the Covid lockdowns caused him “anxiety”. And then his dad died while he was making the movie.

“Actually, my dad never missed a day of work in his life,” said Jackman, explaining why he didn’t take time off to mourn. “I imagined what my dad would say and he would say, ‘Go to work’.”

However, making The Son was difficult and the pressure took its toll. “I would be one of the least [prováveis] I know to describe it as a mess, but I certainly went through it.”

Jackman spent sleepless nights playing Peter, a workaholic with a new partner, a baby, an ex-wife and their troubled teenage son. Jackman also revealed that he continues to see the therapist who helped him during filming.

