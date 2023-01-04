HyperX presents its first Xbox controller

THE HyperX is present at CES 2023 and announced a range of new products, including the first controller offered by the company. christening of HyperX Cluth Gladiatethe peripheral, licensed for the Microsoft console, “is designed to enhance the experience and optimize performance for Xbox gamers”, highlights the company in a note. beyond the Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, HyperX Clutch Gladiate also offers PC compatibility.

Officially licensed, the Clutch Gladiate has dual trigger locks and reprogrammable rear buttons for easy handling and adjustments to different playing styles. It also features powerful dual vibration motors for immersive and intuitive force feedback. textured handles for a comfortable, secure grip, and a 3.5mm stereo jack for easy connection to a HyperX headset.

“CES is the perfect place for HyperX to reinforce its commitment to providing high-performance products for all gamer profiles,” said Daniel Kelley, director of global marketing for HyperX. “Whether for console or PC gamers, HyperX is always adding the latest technologies to its peripherals, allowing gamers to enjoy increasingly immersive and immersive experiences, including the convenience, customization and freedom of wireless products.”

price and availability

HyperX Clutch Gladiate will hit the market in March for US$ 34.99 (R$ 191, in direct conversion). There is still no forecast for launch and price for Brazil.