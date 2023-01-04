‘I am Vengeance’ arrives at Looke

Stu Bennett in ‘I Am Vengeance’ – Disclosure

O Looke, a film and series platform, announces the main news that will be available to subscribers on January 5th. Among the action titles, the highlight is “I Am Revenge”, starring Stu Bennett and Vinnie Jones, actors awarded at the British End Festival for their performance in this film. The adventure “The Mystery of Green Hill”, the comedy filmed during the pandemic “#comvocê” and the horror “Winter Ritual” also debut.

Between January 2nd and February 15th, 2023, Looke subscription is 50% off for three months. The promotion is valid for old and new customers and can also be contracted by Claro tv+ and Amazon Prime Video.

Every month, Looke adds dozens of new titles, which can be watched on up to three screens simultaneously. The platform also offers Looke Kids, a safe space dedicated to children and young people.

Highlights

I Am Vengeance: Retaliation | Action

Synopsis: When mercenary soldier John Gold is informed that his best friend has been murdered, he sets out on a mission to find out why. He then unravels a dangerous conspiracy and sets out to hunt down those responsible one by one.

Directed by: Ross Boyask (Operation Invasion)

Cast: Stu Bennett (Unforgiveness), Vinnie Jones, (X-Men: The Last Stand) Jacob Anderton (Jack The Ripper: Untold Story)

The Mystery of Green Hill (Uzbuna na Zelenom Vrhu akaThe Mystery of Green Hill) | Adventure, Thriller

Synopsis: Based on the novel of the same name by Ivan Kušan. Koko and her friends are spending their summer vacation at a lake in the village of Green Hill. But while they are playing and having fun, the magical landscape of the place is disturbed and, during the night, thieves break in and rob several houses. When the police turn a blind eye to the adults’ complaints, Koko and her friends decide to take matters into their own hands and unmask the robbers.

Directed by: Cejen Cernic

Cast: Marko Tocilj, Alex Rakos, Jan Pentek

#withyou (With/In) | Comedy

Synopsis: A collection of short stories that take place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several talented directors and screenwriters united with a star cast to tell real life in times of social isolation.

Directed by: Bart Freundlich, Julianne Nicholson, Maya Singer, Morgan Spector, Rosie Perez, Sam Nivola, Sanaa Lathan, Sebastian Gutierrez

Cast: Julianne Moore (Far From Heaven), Talia Balsam (Mad Men – Inventing Truths), Don Cheadle (Crash: The Limit), Rebecca Hall (Vicky Cristina Barcelona)

Winter Ritual (Haunting on Fraternity Row aka Party Crasher) | Horror

Synopsis: When several young people begin to die in gruesome ways during the famous winter luau party of a university fraternity house, the survivors try to save themselves by facing the evil entity that has taken over the house.

Directed by: Brant Sersen

Cast: Jacob Artist, (Glee: The Quest for Fame) Jayson Blair (Obsessive Passion), Shanley Caswell (The Conjuring)