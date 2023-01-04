“I come to communicate…”; Speculated at Grêmio, Marcelo Grohe confirms which club he will play for in 2023

The goalkeeper, who made his name in the history of Tricolor, was once again appointed as the Club’s target for next season

O Guild lives the expectation of the presentation of the biggest signing in its history. This Tuesday (3), the Uruguayan striker landed in Porto Alegre, where he will have contact with the gremistas in a big event, at Arena do Grêmio, on Wednesday night (4). More than 20,000 fans have already secured their tickets to see Imortal’s new number 9 shirt up close.

After closing with Suárez, Clube Gaúcho reached eight reinforcements for next season’s competition. Before the Uruguayan, the board had announced left-back Reinaldo, defender Bruno Uvini, midfielders Felipe Carballo, Franco Cristaldo, Pepê and Gustavinho, and striker Everton Galdino.

in the midst of speculations that pop up all the time behind the scenes during the transfer period, the name of a idol were pointed like target of Guild. the goalkeeperMarcelo Grohean important piece in recent conquests, was quoted as a target in view of the possibility of the Club receiving a proposal from one of its young archers – Brenno or Gabriel Grando.

However, the idol is no way for the next season. This Tuesday (3), the Al-Ittihadfrom Saudi Arabia, confirmed the contractual renewal of Marcelo Grohe until 2024. The old bond lasted only until the next month of Junewhich opened the possibility of the goalkeeper leaving for free through a pre contract.

“Hello Al-Ittihad fans! I am very happy to announce my renewal with the biggest club in Asia. I will always do my best together with my teammates to achieve all the goals of the Club because you deserve it“, said the player, in a video published by the Arab team on social networks.