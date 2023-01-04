IMPORTANT NOTICE for WHATSAPP users

Some cell phones will stop receiving updates on their Whatsapp Of this month. In short, WhatsApp will stop operating on 47 cell phone models. However, there is no reason for concern, because the devices that will no longer receive news from the messenger are very old models.

In any case, it is important to make it clear that the end of support does not mean that the owners of these cell phones will lose access to WhatsApp, that is, the application will continue to work, at least initially. Soon, the exchange of messages will happen normally, but without new updates.

This procedure is common in Whatsapp, since, with the evolution of technologies and application tools, outdated operating systems, present in older devices, become incompatible with updates. Therefore, support selectivity is required.

Check the list of mobile phones that WhatsApp will end support for

apple

ZTE

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE Grand X Quad V987

ZTE Memo V956

htc

Huawei

Huawei Ascend D

Huawei Ascend D1

Huawei Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend P1

Huawei Ascend D quad XL

Lenovo

lg

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F3

LG 4X HD

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus F6

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L2II

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L4II Dual

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L7

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus Nitro HD

samsung

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy S2

samsung galaxy s3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

sony

Sony Xperia Arc S

sony xperia miro

Sony Xperia NeoL

wiko

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight ZT

arches

WhatsApp call blocking feature

WABetaInfo revealed that Meta, the company responsible for Whatsappintends to launch a feature that will allow the user to prevent calls being made by the application.

Thus, with the new functionality, it would be possible to change the privacy of calls through a new configuration option.

In practice, the user will be able to manage which contacts can make a call to his contact, thus avoiding unwanted or unnecessary calls.

As it is not a standard feature, you will need to enable it. Thus, it will be possible to choose between three options: “All”, “All My Contacts and “My Contacts, except …”.