IMPORTANT NOTICE for WHATSAPP users

Some cell phones will stop receiving updates on their Whatsapp Of this month. In short, WhatsApp will stop operating on 47 cell phone models. However, there is no reason for concern, because the devices that will no longer receive news from the messenger are very old models.
In any case, it is important to make it clear that the end of support does not mean that the owners of these cell phones will lose access to WhatsApp, that is, the application will continue to work, at least initially. Soon, the exchange of messages will happen normally, but without new updates.
This procedure is common in Whatsapp, since, with the evolution of technologies and application tools, outdated operating systems, present in older devices, become incompatible with updates. Therefore, support selectivity is required.
Check the list of mobile phones that WhatsApp will end support for
apple
ZTE
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- ZTE Grand X Quad V987
- ZTE Memo V956
htc
Huawei
- Huawei Ascend D
- Huawei Ascend D1
- Huawei Ascend D2
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- Huawei Ascend P1
- Huawei Ascend D quad XL
Lenovo
lg
- LG Enact
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus F3
- LG 4X HD
- LG Optimus F3Q
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus F6
- LG Optimus F7
- LG Optimus L2II
- LG Optimus L3 II
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus L4 II
- LG Optimus L4II Dual
- LG Optimus L5 Dual
- LG Optimus L5 II
- LG Optimus L7
- LG Optimus L7 II
- LG Optimus L7 II Dual
- LG Optimus Nitro HD
samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Samsung Galaxy S2
- samsung galaxy s3 mini
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
sony
- Sony Xperia Arc S
- sony xperia miro
- Sony Xperia NeoL
wiko
- Wiko Cink Five
- Wiko Darknight ZT
arches
WhatsApp call blocking feature
WABetaInfo revealed that Meta, the company responsible for Whatsappintends to launch a feature that will allow the user to prevent calls being made by the application.
Thus, with the new functionality, it would be possible to change the privacy of calls through a new configuration option.
In practice, the user will be able to manage which contacts can make a call to his contact, thus avoiding unwanted or unnecessary calls.
As it is not a standard feature, you will need to enable it. Thus, it will be possible to choose between three options: “All”, “All My Contacts and “My Contacts, except …”.