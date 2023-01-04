In the 1st game after Pelé’s death, Santos wins with a different shirt number 10

In Santos’ first game after the death of King Pelé, Peixe beat São Raimundo-RR by 3-1, at the Bruno José Daniel stadium, in Santo André, for the first round of the São Paulo Cup.

The game had tributes to King Pelé . In addition to the minute of silence before the match began, the duel was stopped at 10 minutes to a round of applause. The Fish also debuted the golden crown above the shield that will be permanently on the uniform.

Santos goals were scored by Deivid, Fernandinho and Paulo César. Diego reduced to São Raimundo in goal from free kick.

Striker Deivid, just 17 years old, is surrounded by expectations and scored his goal in the opponent's defence.

Cadu and Fernandinho commanded the victory saint at the premiere. The right-back provided an assist and participated in the main offensive plays. Already the attacker scored his and gave an assist.

First number 10 shirt after Pelé's death, Balão did well, but within its characteristics much more defensive than the King of Football. Generally, the owner of the shirt number 10 from Santos is an offensive midfielder or winger.

Curiosity: At halftime in the match, striker Macaxeira, from São Raimundo-RR, got in the way of answering the question on the match broadcast. Very tired, he did not understand the question and asked “which team?”.

First 10 after Pelé’s death is different from the King

With shirt number 10 on his back and a captain’s sash — with Zito’s Z — on his arm, Balão was the focus of attention in a game with tributes to King Pelé. But the player has quite different characteristics in comparison: unlike Pelé, Balão is a more defensive midfielder. He arrives with quality in the attack, but he proved to be more important in the first construction of plays, in the penultimate pass.

Balão was called João Victor Balão in the last Copinha, but he took on the nickname he earned in childhood. He has also been called ‘Arouquinha’ since he arrived at Santos, due to the similarities between his game and that of the Libertadores midfielder for Peixe.

He did not participate in the first goal, but he scored first with Cadu for the side to provide the assist for the second. The duo with the right-back worked throughout the match.

In the second stage, he became first steering wheel alongside Ivonei after the change by Orlando Ribeiro, who removed Hyan, the first man on the line, to put forward Patati on the field. Towards the end of the game, he received a yellow card for killing a counterattack.

Fish took a while to enter the game, but broke free after opening the scoring, taking advantage of the mess between defender Hugo Alemão and goalkeeper Rafael. The team became more offensive in the second stage and continued well, but the beam prevented the rout.

Goals and key shots

almost the first. Kevyson shot down the left, reached the bottom line and crossed low to the back. Fernandinho appeared alone in the middle of the area, but he hit the ball wide and wide.

1×0. Cadu kicked forward and Deivid took advantage of the mess between goalkeeper Rafael and defender Hugo Alemão to open the scoring. The opposing duo disputed the ball from above and it was left without a goalkeeper for the shirt 9 from Santos to play with his head into the empty net. In celebration, punches in the air in honor of the King.

2×0. Cadu countered with Balão, looked at the area and sent a perfect cross for Fernandinho to infiltrate. The winger took it first and extended the marker.

twice on the beam. Deivid takes a strong kick from inside the area and explodes the goalkeeper Rafael’s crossbar. Minutes later, once again the duo Balão and Cadu appears well in the attack. Balloon launches, Cadu advances and crosses for Deivid to hit hard. Goalkeeper Rafael defends partially, but the ball splashes and just doesn’t go in because it hits the crossbar.

2×1. Dieguinho takes a long free-kick from the left and hits a beautiful shot to beat goalkeeper Edu Araújo.

Once more on the beam. Again Cadu reached the bottom and crossed to the area, Fernandinho made the light cut and Paulo César released the bomb that exploded in Rafael’s crossbar.

3×1. Santos arrived on the right, Matheus Nunes received it inside and found Fernandinho deep inside the area. The number 11 gave a nice cut in the marking, looked to the middle and rolled for Paulo César to send it to the nets.

Datasheet

Santos 3 x 1 Sao Raimundo RR

Copa São Paulo de Futebol Jr – 1st round

Date: 4/1/2023 (Wednesday)

Schedule: 15h (from Brasilia)

Place: Bruno José Daniel stadium, in Santo André

Referee: Thiago Luis Scarascati

assistants: Izabele de Oliveira and Raphael de Albuquerque Lima

goals: Deivid (28’/T1), Fernandinho (39’/T1) and Paulo César (30’/T2); Dieguinho (25’/2ºT)

SAINTS: Edu Araújo; Cadu, Thiago Balieiro, Jair and Kevyson; Hyan (Patati), Balloon and Ivonei (Rafael Moreira); Gabriel Miranda (Matheus Nunes), Fernandinho and Deivid (Paulo César). Technician: Orlando Ribeiro.

SAN RAIMUNDO: Rafael; Jambão, Hugo Alemão (Paquetá), Marcus Bahia and Saimon (Leocácio); Abhraão (Cristian), Cauê Victório and Kayo (Victor); Quinha (Dieguinho), Macaxeira and Guilherme (Elmi). Technician: Beto Vieira.