Incentive for solar energy comes to an end and the number of new users increases

January sixth. This is the deadline for joining the current incentives for micro and mini power generators. renewable electric energy. In practice, this means that the producer/consumer who invested in renewable energy, but did not file the connection process to the distribution network, will lose the current distribution exemptions and charges.

Read more: Subsidy for those who install solar energy is ending; Is there any chance of extension?

Thus, own production and distributed generation (GD) becomes less attractive for small consumers.

However, the solar energy sector is still looking for ways to reverse the situation, convincing the new federal government to extend the benefits. One of the alternatives would be the approval of Bill 2703/22, which was not approved by the Senate before the recess.

Debate

This discussion about renewable energy subsidies generated the creation of opposing sides: on the one hand, distributors and consumer associations, while on the other, the sector that invests in solar and wind energy.

In practice, PL 2703/22, already approved by the Chamber and not approved by the Senate, extends the benefits of solar energy until the middle of 2024, could increase the electricity bills of all consumers who do not generate their own energy.

What do distributors claim?

If the PL had been approved, the impact of the benefit granted would generate costs for other consumers in the order of R$138 billion by 2045. However, the subsidies were important, even though there were no reasons to extend them.

In summary, the distributors also claim that the extension of the deadline is, in practice, an income transfer in which the poorest consumer pays for the subsidy granted to the highest income consumer.

Arguments from the solar energy industry

The industry sector, on the other hand, perceives the Bill as an advance in the guarantees of consumer rights and an important step towards preserving the sector’s Marco Leal.

It is in this sense that the law established deadlines and tasks for all parties for Aneel regulation and implementation by electricity distribution concessionaires. However, the actions were fulfilled, creating difficulties for Brazilian consumers. Finally, the sector alleges that there is a lack of transparency in the accounts presented by Aneel, protecting the distributors’ revenues and profits.

View from consumer and expert associations

The associations that represent both large and small consumers have the opposite position. They claim that the bill guarantees an increase in income transfer from the poorest to the richest.

Finally, in the case of specialists linked to the university, the statement is that the regulatory aspects still need to be defined. For them, the cost still does not allow needy families to have access to their own energy production. Therefore, the only way to reduce costs is through the development of national technology for manufacturing boards and inverters.