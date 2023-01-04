Increase in the price of games in 2023 is predicted by analysts

Serkan Toto, CEO of Kantan Games, and other market analysts made a not so good prediction for the games industry. According to them, in 2023 we will see an increase in the price of games and hardware. The launch of titles with blockchain technology, the famous NFTs, should also grow.

As stated by Toto during an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, this will not only affect AAA projects, but also hardware and subscription services. For him, the increase will occur because many companies have chosen to keep game prices at US$ 60 (last generation standard).

Not all studios have raised prices to keep up with increased production and other costs in game development to date, but gamers will likely see prices rise in 2023. I believe this trend will not only affect AAA but also subscriptions and hardware , especially from Microsoft. If Nintendo doesn’t release new hardware, I expect Switch prices to remain stable this year.

In addition to the increase in game prices, another trend mentioned by the analyst is the use of NFTs by other major publishers in the market. Konami, Capcom and Ubisoft will use the technology in world-renowned franchises. Japanese studios should head into this sector, pointed out the analyst.

In addition to the increase in the price of games, analysts predict success of PS Plus

Piers Harding-Rolls of Ampere Analysis provided an analysis that goes beyond the rise in the price of games and hardware. The PS5 should remain predominant in console sales, as the Switch may be at the end of its cycle – but with Zelda coming, that is anyone’s guess.

In the view of Harding-Rolls, the PS VR2 must reach the mark of 1.2-1.5 million units sold. The VR market would show growth, but would continue to be focused on a specific niche.

When talking about PS Plus, the year 2023 is cited as a period of opportunity for Sony. Since most releases will be from outside studios, it’s a great chance to put titles directly into the Extra and Deluxe tiers to increase service adoption.

Xbox could threaten PlayStation

The fact that the Xbox is more multiplatform can weigh heavily in the view of Karol Severin, from Midia Research. The North American giant should suffer less from a possible recession in the sector than PlayStation, thanks to the availability of its services on various devices on the market.

Severin believes that “Xbox will significantly close the gap in console ownership and usage in 2023” thanks to the advantages cited above.

Who has a similar prediction is Lisa Cosmas Hanson of Niko Partners. The growth in the number of players on the mobile platform and on PC will strengthen cross-platform subscription services.

Instead of investing in big acquisitions, the big publishers in the world should turn their eyes to smaller studios and bet on new technologies. With that, games via streaming, NFTs and metaverse can be the focus.

Hanson also sees a great chance for eSports to regain greater significance, even impacting tourism in countries like South Korea and China. In electronic sports, mobile versions of Valorant and Call of Duty will be a success, as she said.

It’s in Brazil? Will we have an increase in the price of games and consoles?

In August 2022, when Sony changed PS5 prices around the world, Brazil was left out of the changes. However, now is the time to pay attention to the next steps of the current Brazilian government.

President Luís Inácio Lula da Silva may revoke some measures and there is no way of knowing the impact of this in the coming months. Understand better here!