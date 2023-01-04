“Increase of 120%”; Negotiation by Igor Gomes surprises and São Paulo makes a decision on leaving

Sao Paulo
Midfielder agreed to go to Atlético-MG, but the parties were still discussing details of percentages
São Paulo ended its participation in the Brazilian Championship with an inconstant moment that led the team to lose the place for the Copa Libertadores of America, finishing in 9th place, behind Fortaleza. Competing for the continental in 2023 was one of Rogério Ceni’s main goals in charge of Tricolor.
Despite the frustration at the end of the season, São Paulo fans turn their attention to the transfer market for next year, aiming to improve the squad. More than the departures already confirmed, some names are still a subject with regard to the “clean” in the São Paulo squad, and one of them is the midfielder Igor Gomes, who arranged his trip to Atlético-MG.
With a contract until March at Morumbi, Igor would only go to Mineirão in April, but Galo negotiated the player’s arrival immediately. São Paulo played a tough game in the negotiation, but, according to Globo Esporte, Tricolor accepted Atlético’s request, which was to cede 10% of a future sale to the São Paulo team.
The midfielder had already been released from the re-presentation last Monday (2), to settle the last details of the transfer. Igor still had other proposals from São Paulo to renew, but he denied all of them. According to GE, he would have an increase of around 120% in a new bond, but he was determined to leave the club that revealed him.
