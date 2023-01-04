Indiana Jones! Tom Cruise! Spider man! 10 movies not to miss in 2023 – 04/01/2023

Superheroes and horror movies. Continuations of millionaire series and the return of renowned directors. Cinema in 2023 in many ways feels like a repeat of the year gone by. It’s understandable, especially when we look at Hollywood.

The public seems willing to face the cinema for the spectacle. Producers and filmmakers, in turn, follow a path with fewer risks. Not that modest and independent films have disappeared from the scene, but the cinema experience seems to belong more and more to the spectacle.

Still, there is merit in cinema. If art exists to bring reflection, the space for entertainment remains essential. Even if the formula seems reheated, it is possible to separate the wheat from the chaff in the avalanche of releases that cinema (and streaming) awaits in 2023.

Zoe Saldaña and Chris Pratt in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Image: Marvel

Marvel will continue to expand its cinematic universe (“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “The Marvels”).

DC, on the other hand, closes the shop of its pre-James Gunn era (“Shazam! Fury of Gods”, “The Flash”, “Blue Beetle” and “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”).

Although horror cinema brings new faces (“M3gan”, “Last Voyage of the Demeter”), its strength is really in the sequels. From a new “Scream” to the tenth (!) “Saw”, passing through old acquaintances like “Death of the Demon”, “Supernatural”, “The Meg”, “The Nun” and “The Exorcist”.

Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa in ‘Argylle’ Image: Apple TV+

A good part of the original films is in the hands of renowned directors. 2023 brings new work from Neil Jordan (“Marlowe,” which reunites him with Liam Neeson), Guy Ritchie (“The Covenant”), M. Night Shyamalan (“Door Knock”), Matthew Vaughn (“Argylle,” spies with Henry Cavill), Neill Blomkamp (“Gran Turismo”, yes, from the game), Kenneth Branagh (“A Haunting in Venice”) and Taika Waititi (“Next Goal Wins”).

Going against the grain of original productions, consecrated series gain new chapters. It’s the turn of “Fast & Furious X”, “Transformers: Dawn of the Beasts”, “Creed III”, “The Equalizer 3”, a fourth “The Expendables” and one more reboot from “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”.

Margot Robbie in ‘Barbie’ Image: Warner

On the other hand, some innovations seem polished to generate new series. This is the case with “Barbie” (of course), the science fiction “65”, “Kraven the Hunter” and the absurdly obvious “Dungeons & Dragons” and the new “Hunger Games”.

“The Little Mermaid” and “Haunted Mansion” bring Disney in more adaptations from its extensive library of intellectual properties, “Elemental” suggests a Pixar movie driven by creativity, not products (that one’s for you, “Lightyear”) , and I confess to being curious about “SuperMario Bros.” and, most notably, with “Coyote vs. ACME”.

The following list brings the ten films that, somehow, stoked my enthusiasm for the year ahead. Some are streaming productions, others suggest pure cinematic pleasure, and the top spot couldn’t be more obvious. It’s not “The White Powder Bear” – but it could be!

10 OPPENHEIMER

(Christopher Nolan)

Cillian Murphy in ‘Oppenheimer’ Image: Universal

If the monotonic, didactic trailer didn’t impress, Christopher Nolan’s credentials are enough to pay attention to. Venturing into biographical terrain for the first time, the director of “The Dark Knight” and “Dunkirk” explores the trajectory of the scientist who helped develop the atomic bomb. Cilliam Murphy leads a cast that also includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Gary Oldman, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Robert Downey Jr.

9 RENFIELD

(Chris McKay)

Nicolas Cage as Dracula on the set of ‘Renfield’ Image: Universal

Nicolas Cage remains the busiest actor in Hollywood. With the bills (supposedly) paid, however, he has been choosing his projects better. It was the case of “O Peso do Talento” last year. The green finger is expected to be nudged in this “Renfield”, which brings Bram Stoker’s classic book in the point of view of the servant of the Vampire Lord. Cage, of course, takes on the role of Dracula, drawing inspiration from Christopher Lee. He shares the scene with Nicholas Hoult and Awkwafina.

8 ASTEROID CITY

(Wes Anderson)

Scarlett Johansson behind the scenes of ‘Asteroid City’ Image: Universal

The director of “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “The French Chronicle” brings together what is perhaps his biggest cast in an ambitious project. Set in 1955, “Asteroid City” brings students and their parents from all over the United States to a small town in the middle of the desert for a convention of amateur astronomers. A cataclysmic event triggers the plot, which features Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Adrien Brody, Edward Norton, Tilda Swinton and a whole bunch more. Same.

7 JOHN WICK 4: BABA YAGA

(John Wick Chapter 4Chad Stahelski)

Keanu Reeves in ‘John Wick 4: Baba Yaga’ Image: Paris

What was supposed to be just another generic action movie expanded into a series about to spawn other products, like “The Continental” and “Ballerina”. In this fourth chapter, however, we follow Keanu Reeves in this ramification of the mythology of a guild of assassins acting all over the world. Each new “John Wick” brought a narrative and qualitative evolution, with Chad Stahelski expanding the narrative scope of the action scenes. With the addition of Donnie Yen and Hiroyuki Sanada, things got serious.

6 MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – RECOVERY

(Mission: Impossible – Dead ReckoningChristopher McQuarrie)

Tom Cruise gears up for action in ‘Mission: Impossible – Reckoning’ Image: Paramount

The overwhelming success of “Top Gun: Maverick” brought renewed interest in Tom Cruise as the biggest movie star on the planet. Consequently, all eyes turn to this seventh (!) chapter of the “Mission: Impossible” series, which supposedly brings the last adventure of the mega spy Ethan Hunt – the second part of “Account Reckoning”, in production, premieres next year comes. The previous adventure, “Fallout”, is the highlight of the films, but writer and director Christopher McQuarrie seems willing to double the bet.

5 DUNE PART 2

(Dune Part 2Denis Villeneuve)

Director Denis Villeneuve on location for the first ‘Dune’ Image: Warner

The impressive adaptation of the Frank Herbert classic, conducted by Denis Villeneuve, was almost incomplete. The first part was released in 2021, with the world in the shadow of the pandemic and the studio determined to make the film available simultaneously in streaming. The strategy nearly backfired, with the film barely recouping its investment. Reasonable heads prevailed, and the conclusion of Paul Atreides’ (Timothée Chalamet) saga in the liberation of the planet Arrakis will be concluded. Epic!

4 THE KILLER

(David Fincher)

Michael Fassbender behind the scenes of ‘The Killer’ Image: Netflix

After the exceptional “Mank”, David Fincher remains comfortable in his partnership with Netflix. This “The Killer” features Michael Fassbender in the adaptation of the comic book series created by Matz, pen name of writer Alexis Nolent. Originally published in twelve volumes between 1998 and 2013 as “Le Teur”), the HQ brings a professional killer psychologically shaken when facing the consequences of his actions. His former colleagues, however, need his skills once again. It’s David Fincher, I want it for yesterday!

3 SPIDER-MAN THROUGH THE SPIDER-VERSE

(Spider-Man Across the SpiderverseJoaqum dos Santos, Kemo Powers and Justin K. Thompson)

Miles Morales in Part One of ‘Spider-Man Through the Spider-Verse’ Image: Sony

Okay, the concept of the multiverse has kind of become the crutch of choice for superhero movies. In the animated universe spearheaded by Miles Morales, however, it works. “Spider-Man in the Spider-Verse” (2018) was a beauty of a movie, presenting this new version of the arachnid hero. “Through the Spider-Verse” (which will be divided into two parts) brings Morales, Gwen Stacy and Peter Parker on another adventure, this time with a bunch of other “Spider-Men” from different realities. At stake, of course, is the universe itself. That is: round two, fight!

2 KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

(Martin Scorsese)

Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Image: Apple TV+

“Killers of the Flower Moon” does not have a release date. That’s the truth. Martin Scorsese’s new movie will be ready when he says it’s ready. All right, privilege of the greatest and brightest director in business today. The adaptation of David Grann’s book, about a murder investigation on an Indian reservation in the 1920s, stars Leonardo DiCaprio (his sixth collaboration with the director) and Robert De Niro (tenth partnership with Scorsese). The $200 million budget was funded by Apple. Hope to see “Killer of the Flower Moon” at the cinema. Preferably this year.

1 INDIANA JONES AND THE CALL OF DESTINY

(Indiana Jones and the Dial of DestinyJames Mangold)

Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in ‘Indiana Jones and the Call of Duty’ Image: Lucasfilm

Indiana Jones is the most spectacular character in the history of cinema. Point. In this fifth film, Harrison Ford (supposedly) says goodbye to the role, ending (supposedly) the archaeologist’s adventures in cinema. The responsibility of director James Mangold, who took the helm in place of Steven Spielberg, is immense. The film has a WWII prologue as a digitally de-aged Ford sets off on an adventure set in 1969. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Mads Mikkelsen and Boyd Holbrook round out the cast. I’ve been delusional since forever and believe, here and now, that “Indiana Jones and the Call of God” will be the best film of the year. And if not? Well, we’ll always have Paris…