Instagram releases pronouns in Portuguese in the app; know how to place | Social media

Instagram released this Wednesday (4) the use of pronouns in Portuguese and Spanish in the application, available for Android or iPhone (iOS) phones. The novelty, which could already be used since 2021 in English, now expands to more languages and includes the pronoun with which it identifies in the user’s profile. Thus, it is possible to clarify if you prefer to be referred to as “she”, for those who identify with the feminine gender, “ele”, for masculine, and “elu”, for those who see themselves as non-binary (i.e. , no specific gender).
- Instagram now warns if accounts are not recommended; what does it mean
Pronouns in Portuguese arrive today (4) on Instagram; know how to put it on your profile — Photo: Disclosure/Instagram with intervention by TechTudo
📝 Instagram video issue: slow and distorted audio. How to solve? Ask questions in the TechTudo Forum
The idea with the novelty, according to Instagram, is to make the platform “a safe and welcoming environment” for all users. The use of pronouns on the network serves, for example, to avoid any confusion about the gender with which a certain person identifies and/or simply for those who feel comfortable being able to share information beforehand.
To use Portuguese pronouns on Instagram, it’s simple: the resource is available in the profile editing tab, within the application. Follow the steps below to enter yours:
- With the application open and your account logged in, go to your profile symbol, in the right corner of the screen, and tap on “Edit profile”;
- If your app is properly updated, the “Pronouns” option will appear just below “User name”. Tap on it;
- There, you can choose from the variety of languages available in the app and then type in your pronoun. Portuguese, English, French, Spanish, German, Indonesian, Arabic, Turkish, Persian, Norwegian, Finnish, Danish, Dutch and Swedish languages are available;
- There is also the key that determines whether your pronoun will be available to all users or just to your followers. Enable or disable it according to your preferences;
- Then, with all the modifications done, just tap “Finish”. Soon, your pronoun will be added to your profile.
Who is the most followed person on Instagram? See the 10 most popular profiles
List features football players, artists, singers and influencers. First place, however, belongs to the profile of the platform itself; check out
See also: How to know who visited your Instagram? trick teaches
How to know who visited my Instagram?