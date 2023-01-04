iPhone 13 Pro (512GB) 28% off at Amazon

Unmissable opportunity: in golden color, the iPhone 13 Pro (512GB) is 28% off on amazon: it dropped from R$12,499.00 to R$8,999.00. You save an incredible R$3,500.00.

With small edges, glass finish and aluminum sides, the iPhone 13 Pro It has water resistance (IP68 certification), which guarantees its use in depths of up to 6 meters for 30 minutes.

With 6.1 inches, the smartphone features a Super Retina XDR screen. It is compatible with 5G technology and the device also has a 6-core A15 Bionic Chip.

The photographic equipment is of a professional level: on the back there is the Camera Pro system and 12MP Telephoto, Wide and Ultra Wide lenses with HDR, with the possibility of optical zoom of up to 6x.

For selfies, the front camera is a 12 MP TrueDepth with night mode and video recording in 4K HDR Dolby Vision quality.

About the battery, Apple promises an autonomy of up to 28 hours of video playback.

As this is a promotional action, the smartphone price may change at any time, depending on the number of items in stock or units reserved for this offer.

