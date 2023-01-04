Iran vows to avenge US ‘assassination’ of General Soleimani – News

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi vowed on Tuesday to “avenge” the “assassination” of influential Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, killed by the United States three years ago in a drone strike during a deployment in Iraq.

“We have not forgotten and will not forget the blood of the martyr Soleimani,” Raisi said during a rally in Tehran for the third anniversary of his death, which was attended by thousands of people.

The then US President, Donald Trump, ordered on January 3, 2020 the assassination, with a drone attack, of the commander of the Revolutionary Guard, the ideological army of the Islamic Republic of Iran.





Before he died, Soleimani headed the Quds Force, the international arm of the Revolutionary Guards, and was one of the country’s most highly regarded military leaders, hailed as a hero of Iran’s devastating war with Iraq in the 1980s.

Raisi warned the “murderers and organizers” of the attack that “the blood revenge of the martyr Soleimani will be a reality and those who committed the murder cannot sleep easy”.

Last year, the Iranian president had blamed Trump for the death of the commander and swore that they would avenge him, either with a trial or with death. Tehran also “identified and charged 154 people, 96 of them Americans”.

At the time, the Pentagon justified this attack on the fact that Soleimani “had developed plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq” and the rest of the Middle East.





However, Lebanese Hezbollah said on Tuesday that Washington had not achieved its objectives. “Our axis was strengthened by their blood,” declared Hasan Nasrallah, leader of this Iranian-allied Shiite organization.

Soleimani was killed along with Iraqi general Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a US drone strike near the airport in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq. Iran responded a few days later with bombing raids on bases housing US troops in Iraq, but no servicemen were killed.



