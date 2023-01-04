Is Brad Pitt open to remarriage?

According to People magazine, brad pitt and your girlfriend Ines de Ramon seem to be taking their relationship more seriously. The 59-year-old actor and the 32-year-old jewelry designer started dating last November, and are fast moving to the next level of their relationship, according to sources.

For the publication, the new couple may have defined their relationship after spending New Year’s Eve together in Mexico, where they took a romantic trip.

A source told the magazine that “the two are getting along” and that it’s definitely dating and not a casual relationship, as it started out being.

“They are dating and having fun,” the source said. “They have a good thing going. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it”, justified the informant, adding that the actor “is ready to make the relationship exclusive”.

Another source confirmed to Ok! that Brad was serious about his time with Ines.

“He is tired of short-term flings and romances that go nowhere. Now he’s talking about settling down and maybe having more kids – and it’s because of Ines and the possibilities she opened up for him.”

INSEPARABLE

brad pitt was also seen celebrating his 59th birthday with Ines de Ramon, at a party in Hollywood last weekend, something that only makes the rumors of a new relationship grow.

At the event, Pitt was all elegant in a gray shirt, pants and white shoes as he got out of a car with his supposed new girlfriend of just 29 years, who was also not far behind in elegance.

It is worth remembering that Ines was seen with Brad Pitt at a concert by Bono in November. They were also spotted at the same after-party for the movie Babylon in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Close sources revealed that the two are “having a lot of fun together”.

“Brad really likes Ines. They met through a mutual friend. She’s really nice, she’s cute, fun, and energetic. She has a good personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her,” they said.

It is worth remembering that Inês de Ramon married Paul Wesley in 2019, but they separated in September 2021.

‘The separation decision is mutual and took place five months ago. They ask for privacy at this time,” a representative said at the time.

Ines is from New Jersey and graduated from the University of Geneva in 2013 with a BA in Business Administration.

According to her LinkedIn, since 2020 she has been the head of wholesale at Anita Ko Jewelry, which has celebrity clients such as Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Bieber.

