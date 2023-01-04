“It caused repercussions”; Rodinei debut surprises and comments from fans go viral on the web

The contract of the right-back with the Rubro-Negra team ended on the last day 31, where when they did not enter into an agreement, the player left without any cost

Last Tuesday (3), the right-back rounded made his debut for Olympiacos in the 2-0 victory against Lonikos, at the Dimotiko Gipedo Neapolis Stadium. The confrontation was valid for the 16th round of the Greek Championship. The former Flamengo player managed to make a good debut for the Greek team, even contributing to one of the goals scored.

through the social mediathe defender thanked the performance in the debut and in the european football. “Thank you, my God, for making a childhood dream come true. When inside my heart I no longer had hope, you honored me and placed me in high places. First game in European football. Never give up on your dreams. God is Faithful”, wrote the player.

According to information from the sports statistics portal SofaScorethe winger had the lowest score among the starting players of the Olympiacos, with 6.5. during the match rounded touched the ball 74 times, with two interceptions, five missed crosses, lost the ball 18 times and committed a foul. It is also worth noting that the ex-Rubro-Negro tried two dribbles, but ended up missing the bids.

Analyzing the player’s heat map, the number 23 played most of the 90 minutes from midfield forward. rounded played in the starting lineup of the Greek team together with famous names in world football, such as the Colombian James Rodriguez, ex-Real Madrid, and defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, ex-Arsenal. In addition to Marcelo, who was not among those listed.

Through social networks fans evaluated the side’s performance and received praise. “I was watching here and Rodinei played very well in his debut”, he wrote. Another fan evaluated enthusiastically. “Rodinei made a great debut at the Olímpiacos ����”, pointed.