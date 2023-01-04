“It took everyone by surprise”; Last-minute bombshell about Nico Lopez drives Internacional fans crazy and backstage is leaked

Internacional is moving to come strong for the 2023 season. So far, the main focus of the board and the technical commission of the Colorado were the renewals of players who were in the team with an open future.

However, now, a bomb has arrived at Internacional and a fan of the Colorado crowd could arrive at the Club for 2023 in a negotiation that can be facilitated. This is the Uruguayan striker Nico Lopez, who is at Tigres. Information reflected on social media shows that the Mexican club would be interested in arranging for Nico Lopez to leave.

He has a contract with the team until December of this year, but an exit is not ruled out. “Rafael Carioca and Nico López will not continue at Tigres-MEX and their destiny must be Brazilian football”published the profile Palco do Esporte, in a publication made on his Twitter.

According to information published on the Transfermarkt portal, a website specializing in the market and transfers, the 29-year-old Uruguayan striker has his economic rights valued at 7 million euros (amount that corresponds to approximately R$ 38.5 million in the current conversion).

In the current season, according to the website’s survey, he only has ten matches played and three appearances in goals. In all, he scored only once for Tigres and contributed two assists for his teammates.