Itamaraty criticizes Israel, going against Bolsonaro’s policy

The Itamaraty issued a note on the night of Tuesday (3.Jan.2023) stating that “accompanied with great concern” the visit of the Minister of National Security of Israel, Itamar Ben-Gvir, to the Esplanade of the Mosques (“Haram-El-Sharif”) in Jerusalem.

The site, called the Temple Mount by Jews, is sacred to both Islam and Judaism, but only Muslims have free entry. It is also a frequent scene of conflicts between Israelis and Palestinians.

The minister’s visit, on the morning of Tuesday (Jan 3), was interpreted as provocation and caused protests in several locations.

In the statement, the Brazilian government asked that “the historical status quo of Jerusalem” be respected. “Actions that, by their very nature, incite the alteration of the status of holy places in Jerusalem constitute a violation of the duty to care for mutual understanding, tolerance and peace”, wrote the Itamaraty.

“Brazil reiterates its commitment to the two-state solution, with Palestine and Israel living together in peace, security and within mutually agreed and internationally recognized borders”, he completed.

Historically, Brazil has positioned itself in favor of peace between Palestine and Israel through respect for international agreements.

However, during his government, former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) approached Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who defends Jewish expansion. Among the nods, Bolsonaro said he would move the Brazilian embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem – which did not happen – and voted in favor of Israel at the UN (United Nations).

The new Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Lula government, Mauro Vieira, said during his inauguration speech on Monday (January 2), that Brazil will again position itself more “balanced and traditional” in relation to the conflicts between Israel and Palestine.

Read the full note issued by Itamaraty:

“Brazil followed with great concern the incursion of the Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, on the Esplanada das Mesquitas (“Haram-El-Sharif”), in Jerusalem, this morning, 03/01.

“In the light of international law and bearing in mind the historical status quo of Jerusalem, the Brazilian government considers fundamental respect for the arrangements established by the Hashemite Custody of the Holy Land, responsible for the administration of the Muslim holy places in Jerusalem, as provided for in the peace agreements between Israel and Jordan, in 1994. Actions that, by their very nature, encourage the alteration of the status of holy places in Jerusalem constitute a violation of the duty to care for mutual understanding, tolerance and peace.

“Brazil reiterates its commitment to the two-state solution, with Palestine and Israel living together in peace, security and within mutually agreed and internationally recognized borders. For this purpose, the Brazilian government urges both parties to refrain from actions that affect the mutual trust necessary for the urgent resumption of dialogue with a view to a negotiated solution to the conflict.”

CONFLICTS

For about 1 year, Jews have been trying to occupy land where Palestinians plan to build the Palestinian state. Jewish expansion is championed by Netanyahu and parties allied to his government.

The prime minister took office for his 6th term at the helm of Israel, on Thursday (Dec.29). In a speech, he promised to prioritize the “end of the Arab-Israeli conflict”. On the contrary, he appointed a government associated with parties that are staunch opponents of the Palestinian state.

Ben-Gvir also took office last week.

In response to the visit of the new chancellor to the Esplanade of the Mosques, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Palestine condemned “strongly” what called “attack on Al-Aqsa mosque by extremist minister Ben-Gvir”. He also stated that “sees as an unprecedented provocation and a dangerous escalation of the conflict”.