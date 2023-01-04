James Cameron Cut 10 Minutes of Gunfire in “Avatar 2” to Not Glamorize Guns







Filmmaker James Cameron cut about 10 minutes of shooting scenes from the movie “Avatar: The Road to Water” because he didn’t want to glamorize the use of guns in action scenes, due to the increase of gun violence in the United States.

“I actually cut about 10 minutes of gun action footage out of the movie,” Cameron told Esquire Middle East magazine. “I wanted to get rid of some of the ugliness, find a balance between light and dark.”

The director further said that “you have to have conflict, of course. Violence and action are the same thing, depending on how you look at it. That’s every action filmmaker’s dilemma, and I’m known as an action filmmaker” .

“I look back on some films I’ve done and I don’t know if I would want to do those films now”, said the director. “I don’t know that I would want to fetishize the gun, as I did in some ‘Terminator’ movies over 30 years ago, in our world today.”

“What’s happening with guns in our society turns my stomach,” said Cameron. “I’m glad I live in New Zealand, where they banned all assault rifles two weeks after that horrific mosque shooting a few years ago,” he added.

Recently, the director spoke about a possible return to the “Terminator” franchise and has already made it clear that, should that happen, his approach would be different.

“If I were to do another ‘Terminator’ movie and maybe try to launch that franchise again, which is up for discussion but nothing has been decided, I would do a lot more on the AI ​​side. [Inteligência Artificial] than evil robots gone berserk,” he told the “Smartless” podcast.

“Avatar: The Path of Water” is now showing in theaters and has already grossed more than $950 million at the worldwide box office. The sequel follows the family of characters Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), introducing their children, who are forced to seek asylum with a coastal tribe when they are driven from their forest community by Earth invaders.

The cast also includes the return of most of the actors from the first film – such as Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, CCH Pounder, Joel David Moore and Matt Gerald (but not Michelle Rodriguez!) -, along with newcomers like Kate Winslet (“The Reader” ), Michelle Yeoh (“Star Trek: Discovery”), Oona Chaplin (“Game of Thrones”), Edie Falco (“Nurse Jackie”) and Cliff Curtis (“Fear the Walking Dead”).

Watch the trailer for “Avatar: The Way of Water” below.

