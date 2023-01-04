James Cameron says “Avatar 2” is unlikely to make a profit







Photo: Disclosure/20th Century Studios / Modern Popcorn

Filmmaker James Cameron, director of “Avatar” (2009), defined the forthcoming continuation, “Avatar: The Way of Water”, as being “the worst business case in the history of cinema”, in the sense that it will hardly make a profit.

The statement was made during an interview with GQ magazine and concerns the difficulty of getting a return on investment for a film with a budget of around US$ 250 million.

“You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing movie in history,” Cameron said. “This is your limit. This is your balance point”.

The first “Avatar” had a budget of $237 million and managed to raise $2.9 billion worldwide, making it the highest grossing of all time.

Now, by Cameron’s own estimation, “The Way on Water” would need to surpass the box office of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015), the 4th highest box office in history, with a revenue of US$ 2.69 billion .

Previously, Cameron has hinted that if the sequel to “Avatar” underperforms at the box office, the third film in the franchise could be the last.

“The market could be telling us we’re done in three months, or we could be semi-finished, which means, ‘OK, let’s complete the story in film three, not go on and on,’ if it’s just not profitable,” he said. to Total Film magazine.

“We’re in a different world now than we were when I wrote this stuff,” he continued. “It’s the double whammy – the pandemic and streaming. Or the other way around, maybe we can remind people what it’s like to go to the movies. This movie definitely does that. The question is, how many people care [em ir ao cinema] now?”

The sequel will follow the family headed by the characters Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), introduce their children, in addition to bringing back most of the actors from the first film – including Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, CCH Pounder, Joel David Moore and Matt Gerald (but not Michelle Rodriguez!) -, along with newcomers like Kate Winslet (“The Reader”), Michelle Yeoh (“Star Trek: Discovery”), Oona Chaplin (“Game of Thrones”), Edie Falco ( “Nurse Jackie”), Cliff Curtis (“Fear the Walking Dead”) and even Vin Diesel (“Fast & Furious”).

“Avatar: O Caminho da Água” is scheduled for December 15 in Brazil, one day before the release in the US. Watch the film’s trailer below.

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!