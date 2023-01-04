Jane Foster leaves fans speechless in beautiful cosplay

Since confirming that he would be back, fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) to the screens of marvel cinematic universesomething that happened during Thor: Love and Thunder.

And even in the face of her death, the protagonist conquered her space in the franchise, and did not fail to delight fans once again. Now, she returns in cosplay form, which is undoubtedly worth getting into. valhalla.

Trending: Twitter 2022 Retrospective: see what were the main changes that the social network had this year

Check out the beautiful cosplay below.

Jane Foster is brilliant in this cosplay

Since its first appearance on the screens of marvel cinematic universe, Jane Foster has been conquering a wide audience, being a strong, independent and intelligent woman. Not only that, but the charisma of Natalie Portmanwhich you may know from being the Padmé Amidala in Star Warsalso never left anything to be desired.

And in her return to the screen, which was given earlier this year, the protagonist again conquered the public, having received an emotional farewell, which, moreover, was faithful to her arc in the comics. The public, of course, didn’t let her look as Thor pass, and today she returns in a beautiful cosplay made by The Crystal Wolf.

Trending: Judy Alvarez doesn’t disappoint in this Cyberpunk 2077 cosplay

Check out the cosplay below.

Undoubtedly, the character is missed in the marvel cinematic universe, especially given the fate she was taking. Before Thor: Love and Thunder being shown in theaters, many even considered the possibility of her taking on the role of Chris Hemsworth.

Trending: The Invisible Man Sequel Could Have a Great Horror Icon

For now, though she returns in the comics, her future in marvel studios seems to remain closed, and with no possibility of return as Jane Foster. However, this may not be the end for Natalie Portmanespecially with all the hype surrounding the multiverse.

Check out the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, Jane Foster’s latest appearance

Thor: Love and Thunder is available for viewing through the disney+.