Japan will pay more than BRL 40,000 per child for those who agree to move from Tokyo

The Japanese government is offering 1 million yen (about R$41,000) for children to families who agree to move from Tokyo starting in fiscal year 2023. This is a strategy adopted by Japan to try to contain depopulation in other areas of the country, reported the local press. Currently the authorities already offer financial support worth 300,000 yen (R$ 12,300) but they have tripled to encourage people to go to depopulated areas. This incentive has been in effect since 2019. The initiative has already been joined by around 1,300 cities. The financial aid offered by the government can be even greater if the families start a business in the rural area, however, it is necessary that the families stay at least five years in the chosen places. Japan faces a low birth rate, on the other hand, it has a long life expectancy. As young people grow up, rural areas become depopulated, as they give preference to urban centers in search of opportunities. Estimates predict that in 2065, if things continue as they are now, the country will have just 88 million inhabitants.