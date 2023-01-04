Jeremy Renner: Marvel Actor’s Frame Critical But Stable

After suffering a serious domestic accident on Sunday (1st), actor Jeremy Renner is in critical but stable health, according to his agent. He had an accident while cleaning the accumulated snow in the entrance of his house, in Nevada, in the United States. Local police are investigating the causes of the incident.

“We can confirm that Jeremy is in critical but stable condition from the injuries he sustained following a weather-related accident while shoveling snow. His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent treatment,” Renner’s rep told Variety.

Jeremy Renner’s home is located in Washoe County, on the border between Nevada and California. The place was heavily hit by snowstorms at New Year’s Eve. In mid-December, inclusive, the actor even posted a photo of the amount of snow covering a vehicle, with the caption: “The blizzard of Lake Tahoe is no joke”.

Jeremy Renner is known for living Hawkeye in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). He made his debut in Thor (2011), returning to the role in The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). In 2021, he finally took on the role in the Gavião Arqueiro series. He also lent his voice to the hero in the animation What If…?.

Outside of Marvel, Renner has two Oscar nominations: for best actor for War on Terror (2008) and for supporting actor for Dangerous Attraction (2010) – he was also nominated for a Golden Globe for the latter work. His work in American Hustle (2013) earned him the SAG Award for Best Cast, an award he shared with Amy Adams, Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Paul Herman, Jack Huston, Louis CK, Alessandro Nivola, Michael Peña, Elisabeth Röhm and Shea Whigham.

Currently, he is the star of the series Mayor of Kingstown, whose second season is scheduled to premiere on the 15th. point of support for people in need, like a water truck for a drought region in India.