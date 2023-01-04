Jeremy Renner publishes photo in the hospital and talks about serious accident in the snow

Actor Jeremy Renner, who lives Hawkeye in Marvel, updates followers on his health status

This Tuesday, the 3rd, the actor Jeremy Renner (51) used their social networks to update their followers about their health status after having a serious accident in the snow. Gavião Arqueiro published a photo in the hospital bed, where he appeared bandaged and full of bruises.

“Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too broke to type. But I send love to everyonewrote the hero of the Marvel Universe in the caption of the publication he made on his official Instagram profile.

Friends, celebrities and followers stopped by to wish the actor well. “Brother, you are a superhero to all of us. You will go through it with flying colors. Love and positive energies to you”sent the DJ Steve Aoki. “Sending lots of love and health”wrote the actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens.

See Jeremy Renner’s publication showing how he is and updating fans about his health after his serious accident in the snow:

What happened to Jeremy Renner? Avengers actor suffered domestic accident

This Sunday, the 1st, the actor of the Avengers, Jeremy Renner, was cleaning the snow with a plow when he had an accident and was hospitalized in serious condition in the United States. He suffered heavy bleeding after suffering a serious accident at his home while shoveling snow after a heavy snowfall in the United States of America. According to the TMZ website, which had access to details about Hawkeye’s injuries, a source told the portal that they were extensive. In addition to his leg, other parts of the body were injured.

Jeremy Renner was rescued and taken to the hospital by helicopter early in the morning, around 9:50 am. Witnesses told TMZ that he was clearing the road about a quarter mile from his home in Tahoe so his family could get out after the heavy New Year’s storm.