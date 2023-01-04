Juninho Pernambucano shoots CR7 coach

Former Lyon manager, Brazilian Juninho Pernambucano commented on the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, and also on the coach of the Middle East club, Rudi Garcia.

Disaffected by the French commander, Vasco’s idol spared no criticism of the professional.

“I really thought a lot about talking about this citizen, because just by saying his name we already feel a little lack of energy. But as the player is Cristiano Ronaldo, who I admire and respect a lot, I decided to answer. My experience with Rudi Garcia It was terrible. He’s the biggest bad character I’ve met in my entire career in football. He doesn’t know how to lead anything. He leads through the fear he imposes on others. He only respects people who have power or who he can take advantage of in the relationship”, declared Juninho to the portal “Maisfutebol”, from Portugal.

Juninho also said what to expect from the management of Rudi Garcia along with Cristiano Ronaldo and said that the coach will take advantage of the situation to promote himself.

“With regard to CR7, he will not dare to do anything that will disturb him, on the contrary, he will even serve him breakfast if necessary. He will try to be friends with Cristiano, be intimate and he will do everything for that. It will be a dream for him. being a friend of Cristiano Ronaldo. For Rudi Garcia, the success of the team, the harmony of the locker room does not matter. It matters that he is the center of attention, even if it is in the crisis. But like all highly cold human beings, he recognizes the greatest who him and tries to take advantage of that. Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest in the history of football, a legend, and Rudi knows it”, continued the Brazilian.

Rudi Garcia arrived at Lyon in October 2019, three months after Juninho took over as director of the club. The climate between the two, however, was not the best, and the Frenchman was fired in May 2021, after failing to qualify the Gones for the Champions League. The coach took over Al-Nassr in July 2022.