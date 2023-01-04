Keira Knightley hunts serial killer in first thriller photo based on true case







Photo: Disclosure/20th Century Studios / Modern Popcorn

20th Century Studios has released the first photo from the thriller “Boston Strangler”, which highlights actress Keira Knightley (“Colette”) in the lead role.

The plot accompanies the hunt for the serial killer known as “the Boston strangler”, one of the most famous murderous psychopaths in the USA. The feature is scripted and directed by Matt Ruskin (“Escobar Connection”) and will recreate the attacks by Albert DeSalvo, who brought terror to Boston in the early 1960s.

Knightley plays Loretta McLaughlin, the reporter who christened the “Boston Strangler” and helped identify him by connecting the serial murders. She and fellow reporter Jean Cole defied the sexism of the day to cover the city’s most notorious serial killer before his crimes were properly identified, working tirelessly to keep women informed.

The investigative report revealed that most of the serial killer’s 13 victims were sexually assaulted in their apartments and then strangled with articles of clothing. Without any sign of forced entry into their homes, the women likely knew their killer, meaning they allowed him into their homes.

McLaughlin pursued the story at great personal risk and uncovered a curtain of corruption that cast doubt on the strangler’s true identity, which was only confirmed in 2013 with DNA testing.

DeSalvo’s story has been taken to theaters several times. The first film was released in 1964, when the case was still recent, and the most famous came four years later, with star Tony Curtis (father of actress Jamie Lee Curtis) in the role of the serial killer. In Brazil, the film starring Curtis (which was originally called “The Boston Strangler”) was released with the title “The Man Who Hated Women”.

The new film is produced by filmmaker Ridley Scott (“The Martian”) and actress Margot Robbie, through their companies Scott Free Productions and LuckyChap Entertainment.

The cast also includes Alessandro Nivola (“Amsterdam”), David Dastmalchian (“The Suicide Squad”), Morgan Spector (“Homeland”), Bill Camp (“Joker”) and Chris Cooper (“Little Women”), and the launch will take place on March 17 on Hulu platforms in the US and Star+ in Brazil.

