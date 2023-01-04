Kim Kardashian cries on podcast talking about Kanye West

In his participation in the podcast “Angie Martinez IRL“, kim kardashian touched again on the subject of his co-parenting with Kanye West and all the controversies he has starred in over the months. And the businesswoman wept when detailing her struggles raising four children with her ex-husband, saying it hasn’t been easy for her.

“Co-parenting is tough,” admitted Kardashian, 42, who shares North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with the 45-year-old rapper.

“It’s really hard,” he added, explaining his efforts to protect his children from their father’s controversial behavior.

Kim lamented that perhaps the children will not have a good experience of this separation.

“I had the best dad, I had the best memories and the best experience and that’s all I want for my kids as long as they can have that… that’s what I would want for them,” he said.

“If they don’t know what’s being said or what’s going on in the world, why would I bring that energy to them? That’s really some heavy adult **** that they’re not ready to deal with,” she justified.

Kim also commented that she will be “very prepared” for when her children eventually ask questions about their father’s public issues and conflicts. But in the meantime, the kids won’t hear a bad word about West – at least not from her.

“One day my kids will thank me for sitting here and not hitting their dad when I could. All the crazy shit*s… They will thank me and I will respond privately to anything they want to know,” she assured.

Kim Kardashian also told Angie Martinez that keeping quiet about Kanye’s ‘antics’ in the media has not been an easy task:

“I definitely protected him and will still protect him in the eyes of my children for my children. In my house, my children don’t know anything about what’s going on outside… I’m hanging by a thread”, he acknowledged. “I know I’m very close to that not happening. As long as this is still happening, I will protect you to the ends of the earth as long as I can.”

Finally divorced, Kim and Kanye have custody with “equal access” to their four children, according to court documents obtained by The New York Post’s “Page Six” column, with West paying Kardashian $200,000 (R $1 million) a month in child support.

According to TMZ, the matriarch is with her children 80% of the time – as West previously admitted in September.

kim kardashian was criticized on social media for having exposed her daughter north west, aged nine, to ‘a lot of information’ about how it was generated. In the last episode of the reality show “The Kardashians”, which aired this week, mother and daughter went together to “Couture Fashion Week” in Paris, where they met family friend and French stylist Olivier Rousteing, from Balmain .

As North ate her fries over a can of Coke, Kim thought it was the perfect moment for her to tell her child about the night she was conceived with her ex-husband. Kanye West.

“Northie, I’ve known Olivier since before you were a baby,” said Kim, who wore the fashion mogul’s gown. “And he gave daddy this blue dress that daddy wanted for me.”, she continued.

“It was my birthday the year before you were born and I wore the dress and I got pregnant and you got in my belly the night I wore that dress. So Olivier might have something to do with why you’re on this planet.”

Kim donned the royal blue dress when attending the 2012 Angel Ball with Ye. The event took place on October 22, just one day after Kim’s birthday.

North’s reaction? None. He just kept eating his lunch, but for some viewers this information was too much, and they took to Twitter to express their bewilderment:

“No, Kim telling North that Olivier Rousteing is part of the reason she was conceived!” one user said.

“Kim telling North that was the specific night she got pregnant [emojis chorando]”.

Playback / Instagram / @kimkardashian

“Too much information for a nine-year-old girl,” criticized another.

“North really didn’t need to know what her parents were wearing when they had sex to conceive her! I would be mortified to see that back if I were Northie’s mom! Stop talking!” one person commented.

Another tried to defend: “Oh, the girl didn’t even care about the blue dress or the information.”

