Lamar Odom talks about cheating during his marriage to Khloé Kardashian

In the new documentary “Lamar Odom Sex, Drugs & Kardashians”, the former basketball player spoke about the controversial relationship with Khloé

Lamar Odomformer basketball player and ex-husband of Khloé Kardashianspoke about the controversial relationship of the two in TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom Sex, Drugs & Kardashians, a new documentary produced by TMZ studios and shown on Fox and Hulu. In the production, in addition to detailing his fight against drugs, Odom also says that he cheated a lot on Khloé, with whom he was married for 7 years.

“I had these random women… I had complete relationships on the road, and my wife is Khloé Kardashian. Were you going to get away with it?”, commented. Among his cases are the one-year affair with the dancer Jennifer Richardson and a six-week affair with the lawyer Polina Polonsky.

When asked about Khloé and Tristan Thompsonfather of Khloé’s two children, who also cheated on Kardashian several times before they split in December 2021, Odom replied: “This is very bad. But the only thing she can continue to do is love her children and continue living her life.”

“She can’t live life according to what people think about how she interacts with men. I hope the next guy in her life does better. I hope he learns from me and Tristan.” said the athlete.