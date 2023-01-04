Law firm that defended Johnny Depp hired by Bahamas to lobby

As part of the case involving the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, the authorities in the Bahamas hired the American law firm Brown Rudnick, the same one who defended Johnny Depp in the defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

As reported by Bloomberg this Tuesday (03), the office will be responsible for public relations in the country. In addition, it will lobby the US federal government on behalf of the Bahamas.

The firm’s hiring comes after FTX US bankruptcy attorneys allege that Sam Bankman-Fried, the exchange’s founder, conspired with the Bahamas to access FTX systems and mint new tokens, said to be worth millions of dollars. In light of this, the lawyers said they do not trust Bahamian regulators with data related to the bankrupt exchange.

So, to try to get around the situation, the Bahamas signed Brown Rudnick early last month. The firm has been providing legal services to the country since early December 2022. The attorneys will speak and meet with US media and government agencies to “discuss Bahamian activities and good faith.”

FTX: US vs Bahamas

Things are a little tense in the FTX bankruptcy process, especially with regard to the US relationship with the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered.

Last month, as reported by CriptoFácil, the government of the Bahamas said it seized US$3.5 billion (R$18 billion) in digital assets from FTX. The seizure reportedly took place shortly after the exchange filed for judicial recovery in November 2022. This amount would certainly help in the refund process to the company’s customers who were at a loss.

However, FTX said the calculation was incorrect. According to the company, the Bahamas had actually recovered just $296 million. As there are no further details on the seized assets, it remains unclear which party is right.

Sam Bankman-Fried Arrest

Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested last month in the Bahamas at the request of US authorities. After spending just over a week in jail, he was extradited and later released on $250 million bail.

SBF faces a total of eight counts, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to defraud the US and violate campaign finance laws.