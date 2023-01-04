LG Announces 240Hz OLED Display at CES 2023 | Dogs

LG announced, this Tuesday (3), the launch of the world’s first monitor with a 240 Hz OLED panel. The UltraGear model is available in two sizes: 27 and 45 inches. Aimed at gamers, the monitors promise record response time, in addition to high image quality with accurate colors and contrast.

The new displays were announced on the eve of CES 2023, the largest electronics fair in the world, which takes place between January 5th and 8th in Las Vegas, in the United States. The UltraGear will be officially displayed at the event.

LG’s new gamer monitors are already available for pre-order in the United States from December 12, 2022. The forecast is that the products will be available in the main markets of North America and Asia in January, in Europe from February . The launch in Brazil, as well as in other countries in Latin America and the Middle East, is scheduled for the coming months.

On LG’s official website, the 27″ model is available for US$ 999 (R$ 5,435 in direct conversion), while the 45″ goes for US$ 1,699 (R$ 9,243).

45-inch UltraGear

The 45-inch UltraGear version won the CES 2023 Innovation Award. , WQHD resolution screen (3,440 x 1,440 pixels) and 800R curvature.

To generate less discomfort to the eyes, the monitor emits little blue light and has a matte panel with anti-reflection. The promise is that the device is more pleasing to the eyes than a conventional LED panel, which can provide users with more hours of gaming. The curvature of the panel must deliver full immersion in games to take advantage of delivering vibrant colors, deep blacks and sharper images.

Its technical sheet also includes a response time of 0.03 ms (millisecond), HDR10 and DCI-P3 98.5% color gamut. The monitor also supports HDMI 2.1 specifications and DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity, as well as a four-pole headphone port, which allows users to listen to sound with DTS HP:X technology. There are still USB 3.0 connections for upstream and downstream.

27-inch UltraGear

The smaller version, at 27 inches in size, has many similar features. The promise is that the compact model can offer the same performance for different types of games. The OLED panel has QHD resolution (2,560 x 1,440 pixels) with the same response time and color range as its larger version. In addition, it also has anti-reflection, which can make it easier to see what’s on the screen.