LGBT+ Catholics remember Pope Benedict XVI’s ‘tremendous damage’ to community

Playback/Twitter Pope Benedict XVI became the first to step down from office in nearly six centuries.

O

Pope Bento XVI

who died on Saturday (31), the last day of 2022, at the age of 95, became known as the first pope emeritus in 600 years

– adjective used for pontiffs who resign from office. Before him, Gregory VII also abdicated in the year 1415, in addition to eight other Popes throughout history.

Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger

, the baptismal name of the pontiff, was also known for having a conservative behavior, which even earned him the nickname “God’s Rotweiller”. His stance drew attention mainly in contrast to the high popularity of his predecessor, John Paul II, who was in office for 26 years, and his successor, the current

Pope Francis

– Known for having progressive actions.

As tributes are paid to the Pope Emeritus, LGBTQIAP+ Catholics

recall how the head of the church’s time in the Vatican marked a painful season for queer people. Marianne Duddy-Burke, executive director of the Catholic organization LGBTQ+ DignityUSA

claimed that Pope Benedict XVI’s words hurt queer people and their families.

“His death also calls us to reflect honestly on his legacy. Benedict XVI’s leadership of the Church, as Pope and before that as head of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), has caused tremendous harm to LGBTQIA+ people and our loved ones,” the director said in a statement to PinkNews.

The director also claimed that Ratzinger’s words and writings forced the queer community out of Catholic churches, separating families, silencing supporters and even costing lives.

“He refused to acknowledge even the

most basic human rights of LGBTQIA+ people

. Many of us have experienced the harshest and most egregious religiously justified discrimination of our lives as a result of their policies,” he stated.

DignityUSA pointed out that, as leader of the CDF, Benedict XVI was responsible for a 1986 letter that labeled gays and lesbians as “objectively disordered.” The same letter said that same-sex sexual relations were “intrinsically evil” and “essentially self-indulgent”.

The organization also condemned the pontiff for prohibiting the distribution of condoms by Catholic health agencies and social services – a measure that impacted the

spread of HIV.

In 2012 – during his last year as leader of the Catholic Church – he spoke out against same-sex marriage, saying the act “destroyed the essence of the human creature”. He also said allowing same-sex couples to adopt represented an “attack” on the “traditional family”.

“We pray that the Church will use the period of reflection following the death of Pope Benedict XVI to recognize that, in many cases, he used his power in ways that failed to promote the gospel message of love, human unity and responsibility to care for others. marginalized,” said Marianne Duddy-Burke.

Now you can also follow iG Queer on Telegram, so join our group! Also follow the general profile of Portal iG.

