Man uses AI to ‘time travel’ and take selfies; understand | Internet

An anonymous content producer has taken his social media followers on a true journey through time. The character Stelfie, the Time Traveler (“Stelfie, the time traveler”, in English translation) uses artificial intelligence (AI) Stable Diffusion to entertain the public by creating ultra-realistic images with landscapes and historical figures. With the help of technology, he takes selfies in different eras, such as the Trojan War, and with countless personalities, such as Charles Darwin and Leonardo da Vinci.

The technology used in the project makes it possible for people to create fictional scenes using text descriptions, known as prompts. After the user describes the environment, specific scenarios are generated according to their own indications. With the help of AI, Stelfie has already created 13 photographs in historical scenes on her social networks, which accumulate more than 13,000 followers, adding her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

See photos of the man who 'travels through time' with Artificial Intelligence

Stelfie is chased by a mammoth in a photo in the ice age – Photo: Playback/Twitter

Stelfie poses next to Leonardo da Vinci while the Mona Lisa is painted – Photo: Reproduction/Twitter



In this photo, the time traveler is the only bald one among the Vikings — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Here, Stelfie shares baldness with Charles Darwin and a primate friend — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter



Like a cowboy, the traveler appears in the American western — Photo: Reproduction/TechTudo

He even attended the construction of the Pyramids of Giza — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter



Again on board, Stelfie also recorded the discovery of America with Christopher Columbus — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

In Ancient Rome, the traveler attracted the eyes of Emperor Julius Caesar, recreating the famous meme and leaving Cleopatra furious — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter



In this photo, Stelfie shows intimacy with the painter Van Gogh by embracing him in a "Starry Night" — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

It is not only to the past that Stelfie can travel: he also appears in the future colonizing Mars – Photo: Reproduction/Twitter



Finally, Stelfie presents her futuristic time travel equipment — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

The character is a 41-year-old man who traveled through time using a remote control to take pictures. One of the first and most popular images of him was recorded in Ancient Egypt, at the time when the Pyramids of Giza were being built – this photo was even transformed into an NFT. Among other ancient scenarios, he was on Christopher Columbus’s ship during the discovery of the Americas, was chased by a mammoth in the Ice Age and took a selfie in the starry night with Vincent Van Gogh.

Stelfie’s adventure started on December 7, 2022, when there was the first post on the @StelfieTT accounts. According to a user’s own comment on Reddit, each image takes about three hours to get ready. In addition to Stable Diffusion, other AI technologies are used to create landscapes and the character’s face.

