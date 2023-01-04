Marvel’s Midnight Suns was inspired by action from the Wonder Woman movie

Among the many inspirations that Marvel’s Midnight Suns sought is the Wonder Woman movie, as revealed by the designer, Jake Solomon.

Talking with the gamesradar, Solomon said that there is a specific action scene from the film by Gal Gadot that opened his mind to many of the game’s concepts.

The scene in question is the one that “the actress jumps into a sniper tower, kicks things and takes down four or five guys.”

“I watched the movie Wonder Woman, and there’s a scene where she jumps into a sniper tower and kicks things and takes down four or five guys. And I thought, ‘Man, this is how I wanted the game to be’.” She said Solomon.

Read more about the Marvel game

The Firaxis team, for those who don’t know, is known for their work on the franchise. XCOM.

What is the Marvel game about?

It’s a new tactical RPG set in the darker side of the Marvel Universe. Join — and live among — iconic heroes like Iron Man, Wolverine, Ghost Rider and Blade as you battle demonic forces to stop Lilith, Mother of Demons, from resurrecting her master and ushering in the end of the world.

Pushed to their limits, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes unite with the Midnight Suns to desperately revive Hunter, a legendary hero and humanity’s only hope to stop the end of the world. As a Hunter, you must assemble your team, earn their trust, and lead them to overcome their greatest challenge yet.

The studio makes it clear that there is an homage to the comics, but that it won’t be doing an exact adaptation of the team’s stories.