Marvel’s Phase 4 Releases That Don’t Fit The Multiverse Saga

Warning: This post contains major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Phase 4 kicked off the marvel cinematic universe‘s Multiverse Saga, but not all of Marvel Studios’ recent releases have focused on variant characters or alternate dimensions. The multiverse concept was first mentioned in 2013 through Erik Selvig’s notes in Thor: The Dark World and was expanded in Spider-Man: No Way Home, WandaVision, Loki, What if…?and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He will also play an important role in the upcoming Avengers films, The Kang Dynasty and secret wars.

Some of the other MCU Phase 4 productions only touched on the multiverse. Mrs. Marvel included a reference to the Noor Dimension, while Shang Chi and the legend of the ten rings introduced the Ta Lo Dimension. However, several MCU movies and TV shows have not included the multiverse. Instead, they focused on other themes, notably the aftermath of the Avengers reversing Thanos’ attitude. Avengers: infinity war photo and the effort to develop legacy characters into Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier dealt with life for Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) without Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), as the duo teamed up to take on the Flag Smashers, a group of super-soldiers who preferred life during the Blip. . The show did not include any Captain America variants from different universes, but did feature other Earth-616 Caps. John Walker (Wyatt Russell) has been named the new Captain America by the U.S. government, despite Rogers passing the shield to Wilson in Avengers: Endgame. Wilson was warned of the dangers of racial hypocrisy by two Captain Americas by Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly).

Black Widow

The only Phase 4 project to be defined before Avengers: Endgame, Black Widow was Natasha Romanoff’s (Scarlett Johansson) long-awaited solo film. Black Widow explored Romanoff’s past as the former KGB assassin joined his family in Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) and Alexei Shostakov aka Red Guardian (David Harbour). The family has taken on Dreykov (Ray Winstone), the head of the Red Room, and his mercenary foreman (Olga Kurylenko). Like other Phase 4 releases that did not feature the multiverse, Black Widow added new characters to the MCU, with Yelena in particular set to play a big role in the franchise’s future as her older sister’s replacement.

eternal

eternal was one of the most anticipated Phase 4 releases, as it was the first time the immortal group appeared in the MCU. The movie explained why the Eternals didn’t interfere in the infinity war and was a visual spectacle, but ended up receiving mixed reviews because of its long running time and sometimes dull story. While the Eternals were clearly extremely skilled and knowledgeable individuals, it’s unclear what relevance they had to the multiverse. However, the Eternal’ post-credits scenes have indicated that they will play a role in the MCU franchise moving forward.

Archer hawk

He likes The Falcon and the Winter, Archer hawk was another Phase 4 TV show focused on End of the gameits consequences. Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) reluctantly teams up with Hawkeye superfan and skilled archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to fight the enemies he made while fighting as the vigilante Ronin. Although the multiverse did not exist, Archer hawk made Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) a full part of the MCU, having previously starred on Netflix Reckless. Archer hawk also made strides in updating the MCU’s team of young Avengers, with Kate Bishop’s relationship with of the black widow Yelena is a series standout.

moon knight

moon knight it was a unique Phase 4 entry because it did not have any appearances or cameos from existing MCU characters. Darker than most MCU productions, superhero Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) faced off against a cult leader who drew power from the Egyptian gods. At the moon knight, Isaac played multiple characters, but that was due to Marc Spector/Steven Grant’s dissociative identity disorder rather than having anything to do with multiverse variants.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Taika Waititi’s second Thor movie, Thor: love and thunder, it was another cosmic adventure for Chris Hemsworth’s Asgardian hero. This could have been a candidate to include multiverse antics. Instead, Thor was forced back into battle to face Gorr the Butcher God (Christian Bale). Thor 4 it started with the God of Thunder traveling through space with the Guardians of the Galaxy minus Gamora. A variant of Thor appeared in love and thunderbut technically they didn’t qualify as an actual variant, as Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) became Mighty Thor. after Mjolnir chose Thor’s ex-girlfriend to be its new wielder.

She-Hulk: Lawyer

She-Hulk: Lawyer it turned out to be one of the most divisive MCU Phase 4 shows. The Disney+ series followed Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), Bruce Banner’s (Mark Ruffalo) lawyer cousin, who became the superhuman She-Hulk after being contaminated with the Hulk’s blood. Although there were some criticisms leveled at She-HulkWith CGI and an overly meta finale, the show did a good job of bringing Jen Walters into the MCU, and her dynamic with Daredevil (Charlie Cox) was fun. It also paved the way for Daredevil’s new MCU program, reintroduced the Abomination (Tim Roth), and established Hulk’s blood as a weapon.

werewolf at night

Phase 4 of the MCU was full of experimental movies and shows, but without a doubt werewolf at night it was the biggest experiment ever. The Halloween special was entirely removed from anything else in the MCU, following Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal) as a monster hunter turned into a werewolf. Despite werewolf at night didn’t go into the multiverse, it demonstrated Marvel Studios’ ambition to delve into comic book source material and experiment with new ideas.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever it was always going to be difficult after the death of Chadwick Boseman in real life. However, Ryan Coogler handled the story with class and creativity as he passed on the Black Panther mantle. wakanda forever promoted the MCU in many ways with Shuri (Letitia Wright) becoming the new Black Panther, introducing the MCU’s new mutant Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and bringing in the legacy character of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne ). While wakanda forever did not enter the multiverse, it will fall as one of the marvel cinematic universebest Phase 4 projects.