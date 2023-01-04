Maverick’ is the world’s most watched film on Paramount+

O Paramount+ announced that “Top Gun: Maverick” became the most watched film worldwide in its opening weekend on the platform.

From December 22-25, “Top Gun: Maverick” also broke records in the domestic market, becoming the streaming service’s most-watched movie premiere and surpassing the previous record. “Sonic 2” by 60%. The Tom Cruise-led sequel also boosted the original 1986 film’s ratings by nearly 400%, and franchise titles “Mission Impossible” by over 140% on Paramount+.

While “Maverick” hasn’t faced much competition, Paramount+ has recently added a slew of movies to its streaming library, including the horror hit “Smile” and the Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum-starring romantic comedy “The Lost City.”

“This film’s massive success in theaters, digital and now streaming is undeniable evidence that demonstrates the power of Paramount’s multiplatform release strategy,” said Brian Robbins, president and CEO of Paramount Pictures and chief content officer, Paramount+. “Across all of our 2022 titles, and now with ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ our studio has unlocked the value of the variable window that streaming provides to increase a film’s overall success.”

In addition to marking Cruise’s biggest opening and highest-grossing film, the film is also Paramount Pictures’ highest-grossing U.S. release and the first film to be #1 at the box office on both Memorial Day weekend and the weekend. Labor Day weekend.