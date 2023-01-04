MCU Mutants May Make Their Big Debut in Secret Invasion » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Upcoming Marvel Studios movies secret invasion The series could be the key to the big debut of the mutants in the MCU. As part of Phase 5 of the MCU, secret invasion is set to feature an epic story, bringing back old characters like Nick Fury, Talos and Maria Hill, as well as introducing new figures played by the likes of Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman and Kingsley Ben-Adir in a crossover event with a spy twist. . While the plot appears to be dealing with a rebel group of Skrulls on Earth, secret invasion it’s also poised to be instrumental in setting up the events of Phase 6 of the MCU and beyond.

So far, the introduction of mutants into the MCU has been weird, slow and steady, but presenting more questions than answers. While the presence of mutants has become increasingly apparent, with Kamala Khan being confirmed as a mutant in Mrs. MarvelNamor naming himself a mutant in Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverand several mutants being provoked in She-Hulk: Lawyer, viewers are still waiting for some of the most iconic mutant characters to show their faces. The perfect place to introduce mutants en masse into the MCU would be during secret invasionwhich deals with another species that lives among mankind.

The MCU’s Mutant Origin Is Different From The Comics

Not much is known about the origins of the MCU’s mutants, but if other Marvel Studios projects are anything to go by, the history of these evolved humans will likely change drastically. In Marvel Comics, the First Host of Celestials came to Earth a million years ago and experimented on early man. One created the Eternals, another created the Deviants and the third created a latent mutant gene in the genetic code of his subjects, which, thousands of years later, would materialize in the form of Homo Superior, mutant humans that express remarkable abilities. However, it looks like the MCU version might deviate from that origin story.

eternal introduced MCU viewers to one of these First Host experiments, but significantly changed the backstory so that the Eternals were no longer the product of experiments on early man, but robotic beings created by the Celestials in space. This suggests that the First Host never visited Earth, meaning the MCU’s mutant story would also need to be adapted. At the Mrs. Marvel, it is suggested that the dormant mutant gene must be exposed to a catalyst to activate, in this case: Kamala’s bracelet. This is very different from previous interpretations, which saw mutant abilities emerge during puberty or times of intense emotion or distress.

Are mutants and Inhumans one and the same in the MCU?

It’s been theorized for some time that Marvel Studios could be integrating mutant and Inhuman stories into one, especially after Kamala Khan (an Inhuman in Marvel Comics) was revealed to be a mutant in the MCU. Marvel’s Inhumans are remarkably similar to mutants. However, they were the product of Kree experiments on early man rather than Celestials, so it wouldn’t be difficult for Marvel Studios to combine mutants and Inhumans into one. Perhaps if the First Host never visited Earth, meaning that mutants are not the product of his experiments, it could be that mutants were created by the first Kree experiments: the original Inhumans story.

Inhumans were once seen alongside mutants during scenes on Earth-838 in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but since this took place in a completely different reality, it’s possible that the Inhumans simply aren’t destined to appear in the MCU proper. Attempts were made to integrate Inhumans into the MCU in the Marvel Television series Agents of SHIELD and In humans. However, as the latter was so poorly received and the canonicity of Marvel Television shows is still unclear, the Inhumans have yet to be officially introduced into the MCU, and may never be, being replaced entirely by mutants.

There are Kree Sleeper Agents on Earth

If Marvel Studios is going to rewrite the MCU’s mutant origins as Kree experiments on early man, that could provide the perfect connection for the future. secret invasion Series. It’s already known from previous MCU projects, particularly captain marvelthat the Kree and Skrulls have been at war with each other for centuries, so it wouldn’t come as a surprise for the Kree to be part of the secret invasion plot. Spider-Man: Far From Home already confirmed that Skrulls live on Earth in the guise of humans, as what was thought to be Nick Fury and Maria Hill turned out to be the Skrulls Talos and Soren in disguise.

During the Far from home post-credits scene where Talos and Soren reveal themselves, Talos confirms that the Kree have sleeper agents already stationed on Earth. These secret warriors don’t know about your true nature. This could have been a huge hint that the Kree created the MCU’s mutants and are waiting for the opportune moment to activate their dormant genes, similar to Kamala’s mutation activating with her bracelet and waking up a plethora of mutants in the MCU. secret invasiona story that is sure to explore the battle between the Skrulls and the Kree would be the perfect blueprint for an event of this magnitude to take place.

Secret Invasion Could Finally Make MCU Mutants Known

At the end of Phase 4, mutants were still not public knowledge in the MCU, still being kept in the shadows, but Phase 5 could see that change. However, the question remains of how the Kree would awaken their slumbering mutant agents on Earth, although the Marvel Comics source material could contain the perfect answer in the form of the Terrigen Bomb. This device was used by Black Lightning during the year 2013 infinity event, spreading Terrigen Mist across the Earth, awakening the abilities of thousands of unknown Inhumans. Something of this nature could easily be adapted to awaken mutant powers in the MCU.

If Marvel Studios included a Terrigen Bomb adaptation in secret invasion as a means for the Kree to awaken their secret, super-powered army to use against the Skrulls, this would be a quick and simple solution to the problem of introducing mutants into the franchise. Thousands of mutants could discover their abilities, and the species would quickly become known around the world, dragging mutants out of the shadows and into the public consciousness. This would be a monumental, world-changing event for the MCU and could perfectly set up multiple projects for Phase 6 and beyond.

How could Secret Invasion set up MCU Phase 6?

Marvel Studios has already confirmed its entire slate for Phase 5, but there are still plenty of empty slots waiting to be filled in Phase 6, with several potential projects waiting to be picked up for the Multiverse Saga’s final slate. So far, the only projects announced for Phase 6 are deadpool 3Fantastic Four, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers: Secret Wars, though there are at least seven release dates announced with unconfirmed projects attached, meaning most of Phase 6 is still a mystery. It’s possible, however, that Phase 6 could be inhabited by multiple mutant-centric projects that may have been kept under wraps to avoid spoilers.

if secret invasion is set to deploy something similar to the Terrigen bomb, but geared towards the MCU’s hidden mutants, so subsequent Marvel Studios projects will no doubt deal with picking up the pieces. Marvel would also like a number of mutants to be at least somewhat established before joining the Avengers in the final battle against Kang the Conqueror in The Kang Dynasty and to participate in what will be some great events in secret wars. This means that Phase 6 could lay the groundwork for some mutants in the MCU, perhaps with more detailed explorations happening after the Multiverse Saga ends.