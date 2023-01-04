Mediterranean Mystery Sequel Coming to Netflix in March

Another movie themed who killed about to land on Netflix. It’s the sequel to the movie Mystery in the Mediterranean with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler.

Mediterranean Mystery sequel has names in the cast announced as Mark Strong, Jodie Turner-Smith and more.

Released in 2019, the film follows a New York City police officer (Sandler) who leaves for a trip to Europe with his wife (Aniston). When the couple is invited to ride on an elderly billionaire’s boat, they find themselves prime suspects after he dies.

And now they’re back for a new case when a friend is kidnapped in the middle of a wedding. USA Today newspaper released the first image of the sequence.

Check it out below.

Photo: SCOTT YAMANO/NETFLIX/USA Today

Join the cast of the new film, still untitled, the actors Mark Strong (Cruella), Melanie Laurent (6 Underground), Jodie Turner-Smith (queen & slim), Kuhoo Verma (The Big Sick), Enrique Arce (Terminator: Dark Fate), Tony Goldwyn (King Richard), Annie Mumolo (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) and Zurin Villanueva (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

The actors Adeel Akhtar (The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Sweet Tooth) and John Kani (The Lion King, black panther) also reprise their roles from the first feature.

Jeremy Garelick directs from a script by him and James Vanderbilt.

And when Mystery in the Mediterranean 2 does it come to Netflix?

The long is scheduled to arrive in March on the platform.