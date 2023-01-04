Meet Paul Mescal, actor appointed as the new affair of actress Angelina Jolie – Zoeira

The actress Angelina Jolie47 years old, and actor Paul Mescal, 26, were seen having coffee together in London, England, and some records of the meeting were enough reason for the start of rumors about a love relationship between the two artists.

According to a fan-club profile of the actor, known for posting photos of various moments in routine of him, the two would have left together shortly after the actress watched a play starring Mescal. At the time, she was with her daughter Shiloh Pitt.

Read too

After the repercussion of the photos, the affair rumors became stronger, precisely because of the recent story that he would have separated from his fiancée, the singer Phoebe Bridgers.

Who is Paul Mescal?

Paul Mescal completed the graduation in dramatic arts in Dublin, Ireland, still in 2017. From there, he went on to the theater stage and participated in plays such as “The Great Gatsby” and “The Lieutenant of Inishmore”, by director Martin McDonagh.

Subtitle: Paul and Angelina haven’t commented on the rumors so far. Photograph: Playback/Instagram

But the work with the greatest support so far in the career de Mescal is the series ‘Normal People’, for which he was nominated for an Emmy for best actor in a limited series or telefilm and won the BAFTA TV for best actor.

In addition, he participated in films such as ‘A Filha Perdida’, released by Netflix, for which he received three indications at the Oscars, and ‘Aftersun’, by director Charlotte Wells, chosen as the best film of 2022 by the British newspaper The Guardian.

Currently at the theater, Paul Mescal is on display in the English capital, staging the classic ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ by Tennessee Williams.