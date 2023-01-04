Meet the Thunderbolts, which will become a Marvel movie







Photo: Disclosure / Marvel / Modern Popcorn

One of the novelties announced by Marvel Studios on Saturday (10/23) during the International Comic-Con, in San Diego, draws attention for introducing a new group in the MCU (the Marvel Cinematic Universe): the first Thunderbolts movie, which was responsible for for closing Phase 5 of the studio in July 2024.

For those who don’t follow comics, Thunderbolts sounds like a gang of heroes. But appearances can be deceiving.

The group actually presents itself as superheroes, but is actually made up of supervillains, in disguises that hide their true identities. In the comics, they were formed by Baron Zemo and appear to make big saves and heroic acts only when it suits them, hiding their true goals.

In addition to Zemo, the group featured Absorbent Man, Crossbones, Bullseye, Ghost, Venom, Swordsman, Radioactive Man, Taskmaster, Batroc, Moondragon, and some ambivalently motivated superheroes such as Black Widow, Winter Soldier. , Hawkeye, Luke Cage, Moon Knight, Punisher, Ghost Rider, Elektra, Deadpool and members of the Inhumans – among many others. The vast majority of these characters have already appeared in live-action in the MCU.

According to Deadline, Marvel would have already contacted some interpreters of the characters that are part of the MCU to ensure that they are available to reprise their roles in the production.

One viable theory is that, in the movies, Thunderbolts is the group being assembled by Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfuss), who has already recruited the new Black Widow (Florence Pugh) and U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell) in the film “Black Widow” and in the series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”. In addition to them, the behavior of Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) in “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” may also indicate a candidate, without Zemo himself (Daniel Brühl), seen in the same series.

The film already has a script, which was signed by Eric Pearson, screenwriter of “Black Widow”, and will be directed by Jake Schreier, from “Frank and the Robot” (2012), “Paper Towns” (2015) and music videos from Benny Blanco, Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper.

Filming is only scheduled for a year from now, in the North American summer (our winter) of 2023.

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts, in theaters July 26, 2024. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/RbeUukAbdj — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!