Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” reaches 200 million streams on Spotify

Meghan Trainor managed to rescue the spotlight of the music industry with “Made You Look”standout track on the disc “Takin’ It Back” (2022) which can already be called a hit. The song has just hit the mark of 200 million streams on Spotifyoccupying this wednesday (4) the position #13 among the 50 most listened in the world on the platform. She made everyone look even!

Currently, music takes the position #45 on the Billboard Hot 100, having climbed 6 spots since the previous update. Next week, what should be observed in the parade is the decline of christmas songswhich still dominate the top 10, headed by “All I Want For Christmas Is You”, a classic by Mariah Carey.

The prediction is that Meghan reaches the top 15 as early as next week. So far, the song has gotten peak at position #24in last day’s update December 3rd. Already are 10 weeks of “Made You Look” within the chart.

Billboard Hot 100: #45(+6) Made You Look, @Meghan_Trainor [10 weeks]. *peak: #24* — chart data (@chartdata) January 4, 2023

If it actually comes to fruition, it will be the first time since 2016 that the singer makes an entry in the top 15 of the parade. At the time, she did it with the track “Me Too”which is part of the disc “Thank You” (2016). peaked #13the music stayed by 20 weeks at the stop.

Meghan Trainor performs “Made You Look” on “The Drew Barrymore Show”

the success of Meghan Trainor with “Made You Look” do not stop! Returning to the top of the charts with her latest single, the singer delivered it all in a new TV performance. Guest of “The Drew Barrymore Show”program featuring the famous actress, the singer presented her most recent hit, in mid- December.

In a brief conversation with Barrymore, meghan said he wasn’t sure if music would be a good choice for his long-awaited return to the industry. However, everything indicates that she nailed it. Already in the performance, she wore a look all worked in pink. And there was no lack of dancing, see?!

The single is part of his new album, “takin’ it back“. The song went viral and is appearing on the charts! In NovemberO the singer’s single entered the Top 10 of the UK singles chart. This was the first time Meghan Trainor has entered the top ten rankings in the UK for the past 6 years.

To further boost the hit, Megahm still released one acapella version of the track, which appeared all crafted in the Christmas mood. In the rereading of “Made You Look”, the star abandons the instrumentals and adds new voices. The track, of course, won an alternative clip.

In visuals, meghan is accompanied by friends Sri, Scott Hoying, Elyse Myers and Chris Olsen, who also deposited their vocals on the remix, and all appear in themed outfits. Just take a look at how amazing this new edition of the song was:

Meghan Trainor was one of the biggest names in music between 2014 and 2016 with hits like “All About That Bass“, “Lips Are Movin“, “Like I’m Gonna Lose You“, “At the“, among others. After that, she entered a low point in her career in terms of the charts. Therefore, “Made You Look” is a way for the singer to prove that she can still be very successful, returning with their trademark fun and empowering songs.

The singer spoke to “Rolling Stone” about the creative process of the new album: “I stopped wanting to make music for the radio and what I thought people wanted to hear and just wrote what I liked.“, she says. “I put my heart into every song. Sometimes my heart is sad and broken and sometimes my heart is happy and confident”, he stated. Looks like the strategy worked, doesn’t it?

