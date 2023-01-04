Messi is welcomed with a guard of honor at PSG and wins award after world title – Football

Lionel Messi returned to the Paris Saint-Germain training center on Wednesday and was greeted with much fanfare. His teammates, members of the coaching staff and club employees made a guard of honor and applauded the Argentine star who was decisive in winning the World Cup with his national team.

His friend Neymar was one of the most excited. Messi also received from the hands of PSG’s director of football, Luís Campos, an award for the feat. The player was in Rosario, his hometown, enjoying a period of rest after the World Cup in Qatar. He was quite celebrated in Argentina and decided to stay close to his family. As a result, he was not on the field in PSG’s two games after the Cup.





Neymar and Mbappé have already returned to the team and entered the field. The Brazilian was sent off in the 2-1 victory over Strasbourg last Wednesday. On Sunday, PSG had a direct duel for the lead with Lens and were defeated by 3-1.





The Parisians remain in first place in the table, with 44 points, now with only four points of difference for the runner-up, Lens. Mbappé, with 13 goals, is the competition’s top scorer, while Neymar is right behind, with 11. The team from the French capital returns to the field this Friday at 5 pm against Chateauroux, away from home, for the first round of the French Cup .



