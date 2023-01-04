Microsoft Announces Five Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass in January 2023

2023 has already begun and that moment has arrived for renewal in the catalogs of services such as Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Plus and many others. As we know, in addition to the inclusion of new titles, these services also rely on the departure of games, in favor of catalog rotation, expiration of licenses and everything else. This week, Microsoft announced five games that will be leaving the Game Pass catalog this month.

As of January 15, 2023, Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition and Windjammers 2 will leave the Game Pass catalogue. The information was revealed by Microsoft this week. See the complete list below: The Anacrusis (Game Preview)

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition

Nobody Saves the World

Pupperazzi

Windjammers 2

Interestingly, Microsoft has not yet announced the games that will hit the service this month, but it’s likely to happen in the next few days. Some rumors indicate that Xbox should announce an event soon with bombastic news for 2023 releases, both on consoles and PCs and on subscription services, but it seems that the company is waiting for more positive signs from its acquisition of Activision Blizzard to be able to reveal the news. Are you playing any of the games that will be leaving the Game Pass catalog soon?

