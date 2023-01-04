Microsoft plans to bring ChatGPT AI to Bing, confirming Google concerns – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

It appears that Google’s concerns were well founded. After company officials expressed their fear that ChatGPT could rival the search engine, new discoveries point out that this dispute may occur even sooner than expected. The threat has everything to become a reality at the hands of Microsoft, which intends to bring the technology behind the chatbot to Bing.

Microsoft’s plans were discovered by The Information, who spoke with two people who are familiar with the strategy adopted by the company. According to the sources, the corporation intends to carry out the implementation as soon as possible, even before the end of March.

If it actually happens, it is intended to make the Bing search more accurate, bringing answers or providing some type of additional content to the search, in addition to a “simple list of links” on the subject. And, of course, it should also help the search engine to increase its competition with Google, its main rival.

Microsoft and OpenAI have already worked together

Although curious, the news is not entirely unexpected. After all, in addition to the apprehension that industry giants have been showing with the tool, Microsoft is already a partner of OpenAI, the company responsible for creating the technology, in countless other projects.

In 2019, for example, the companies entered into an exclusive partnership focused on new supercomputing technologies for Azure AI. An investment of no less than US$ 1 billion made by Microsoft.

Since then, other projects have been developed by the companies, such as the creation of GitHub Copilot – an assistant that uses artificial intelligence to complement the programming work – and the integration of DALL-E 2 into Bing itself.

How ChatGPT works

Appearing as a “brother of Dall-E”, which uses text instead of images as its natural language, ChatGPT was released by OpenAI in November last year.

The project, which manages to answer questions asked by the user in a coherent way, as if it were a human being, can also perform small textual tasks, such as writing a poem or a message about a certain subject.

Although simple, the technology can have countless types of applications, in addition to enormous potential to be explored. A threat that has already made Google move, focusing on the development of tools that can face the different applications of AI.

Despite this, the success of ChaGPT continues at full steam. After reaching one million users in just five days, the language model became a phenomenon on the internet and promises to bring a lot of headaches to companies that cross its path.

