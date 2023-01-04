Microsoft plans to bring ChatGPT AI to Bing, confirming Google concerns – Tecnoblog

It appears that Google’s concerns were well founded. After company officials expressed their fear that ChatGPT could rival the search engine, new discoveries point out that this dispute may occur even sooner than expected. The threat has everything to become a reality at the hands of Microsoft, which intends to bring the technology behind the chatbot to Bing.

